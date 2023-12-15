EA FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Harry Kane SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a breakdown of the new EA FC 24 TOTGS Harry Kane SBC, including the requirements for it and cheap solutions.

EA Sports released Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards into EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team on December 15, and many of those cards are set to shake up the meta.

Aside from the free Luis Alberto card, the EA FC 24 team also released a 93 OVR TOTGS Harry Kane, one that’s obtainable through an SBC. Kane is never a burner on the pitch, but this card has a respectable 80 PAC stat plus 96 SHO.

Here’s how to get the Kane SBC done.

SBC Requirements

Two teams need to be completed to complete the TOTGS Harry Kane SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

England

England players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the TOTGS Harry Kane SBC:

England

RW Beth Mead (87 OVR)

CB Leah Williamson (85 OVR)

CB John Stones (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (85 OVR)

ST Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallman (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This part of the TOTGS Harry Kane SBC will cost around 45,000-50,000 Coins.

Bundesliga

ST Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

ST Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

CB Wendie Renard (88 OVR)

GK Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CB Leah Williamson (85 OVR)

CB John Stones (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (85 OVR)

ST Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

CB David Alaba (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

This part costs around 130,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 180,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the TOTGS Harry Kane SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 29, 2023.

