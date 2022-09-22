FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

The nominees for the FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month in September have been revealed, with the winner receiving an Ultimate Team SBC. Here are all of the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominees, and how to vote.

On top of the vast number of promotions set to appear in FIFA 23, EA are once again collaborating with major leagues to bring Player of the Month cards back to Ultimate Team.

The Premier League is one of FIFA 23’s biggest leagues and each and every month fans will be able to vote for the standout player over the last few weeks. The winner will then receive a special FUT card which can be obtained through an SBC.

The nominees for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM for September are now in, so here’s every honored player and how you cast your vote.

How to vote for FIFA 23 Premier League POTM

In order to have your say on the Premier League POTM winner, you’ll have to wait for EA to share the latest batch of nominees. There are usually around six stars in the mix based on their on-the-pitch performances over the previous month.

As soon as the candidates are announced, simply follow these steps:

Make your way over to EA’s FIFA 23 Premier League POTM page. Flick through the POTM nominees and assess their previous month’s stats. Decide the player you wish to vote for. Hit ‘Vote’. Check EA’s socials for the Premier league POTM to be announced.

September FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Phillip Billing (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs)

(Spurs) Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Alex Iwobi (Everton)

The marquee player in September’s vote in Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. It’s been a stellar start to the season for the Belgian, and he racked up three world-class assists last month.

Marcus Rashford also gets a nod after his uptake in form helped Manchester United bounce back under Erik Ten Haag. Jacob Ramsey joins his countryman following Aston Villa’s impressive results, which saw the youngster assist in the draw against Manchester City and net the winner against Southampton.

All would be worthy winners but only one can take the crown, and voters will no doubt have one eye on the FIFA 23 meta before taking their pick.

Every FIFA 23 Premier League POTM winner

Check out the Premier League Player of the Month winners from every month so far below, but keep in mind their FIFA 23 SBCs are no longer active:

August: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

We’ll be keeping this page updated with every FIFA 23 Premier League POTM, including the latest winners and nominees, so be sure to check back here every month.

