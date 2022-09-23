FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBCs are back in FIFA 23, and FUT fans can have their say on who scoops the prize. Here’s how to vote, as well as all of the nominees and winners of the FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is finally underway and players have started building their dream squads full of the game’s best players.

Fans have plenty of promtions and special cards to look forward to over the season, with Player of the Month SBCs returning once again. The French division is one of the biggest leagues in FIFA 23, and EA are asking players to vote for the top performers each month.

Here’s how to vote for the FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM, as well as the August nominees and winners.

Contents

How to vote for FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM

Each and every month, EA will handpick three nominees that have lit up the French league over the past few weeks. This could be a striker who has contributed valuable goals to his team, or a solid defender that has put in some hardened performances.

Once the candidates have been announced, simply follow these steps to submit your vote:

Head over to EA’s FIFA 23 POTM page. Go to Ligue 1 and hit ‘Vote Now.’ Click on the player you want to vote for. Select ‘Vote.’ Wait for EA to annouce the FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM

August FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM nominees

Lionel Messi (PSG)

(PSG) Neymar Jr. (PSG)

(PSG) Florian Sotoca (RC Lens)

The August nominees for FIFA 23 Ligue POTM featured some of football’s biggest names. Superstar PSG duo Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. both received a nod after an incredible start to the season, which saw the pair score three and seven goals respectively.

Lens striker Florian Sotoca was also put forward after he netted five goals in August to guide his team into the European places.

August FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM winner

On September 22, it was announced that Neymar Jr. had secured the POTM prize for August, making up a whopping 45% of the vote. Sotoca finished second on 30% with Messi not too far behind on 25%.

Unfortunately, as this is the August Player of the Month, Neymar will not receive a POTM SBC card in FIFA 23. Instead, the September winner will be awarded the first POTM card of the new FUT season.

Every FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM winner

Check out every player to receive a FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM award so far below, but bare in mind that the only latest month’s SBC is live at any given time:

August: Neymar Jr. (PSG)

We’ll be keeping this page up to date with all of the latest announcements when it comes to the FIFA 23 Ligue 1 POTM, so be sure to check back here to see each month’s nominees and winners.

