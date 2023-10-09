EA FC 24 Team of the Week 4 will release this week, and there should be some nice upgrades involved. Here are our predictions for TOTW 4.

It’s been a few weeks now since EA SPORTS FC took over from FIFA 23, and we’re very much into the swing of things when it comes to Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS have added a host of new content to Ultimate Team already, with the recent addition of Road to the Knockouts marking the arrival of one of the fan favorites from recent years. Plus, it’s always fun when promo teams are stacked and RTTK certainly is already.

Of course, these big Friday releases are still supplemented by Team of the Week – which has already produced a number of solid cards. So, here are our predictions for the upgrades coming in TOTW 4.

EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

Headlining our predictions this week are Fede Valverde, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Kingsley Coman, Serhou Guirassy, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Filip Kostic.

Valverde should be the standout in TOTW 4 after his two assists in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Osasuna. Sure, Jude Bellingham scored twice again, but he can’t hog all the upgrades. Milinković-Savić scored twice in Al-Hilal’s win over Al Akhdood and should provide a solid boost to TOTW 4’s midfield.

In the forward areas, Guirassy should grab yet another upgrade after bagging another hat-trick for Stuttgart against Wolfsburg. Bayern Munich’s Coman should also join him after two goals in their 3-0 win over Freiburg. We’ve also given a nod to Jack Harrison after his wondergoal in Everton’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

GK: Manuel Riemann – VFL Bochum

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

LWB: Filip Kostic – Juventus

CB: Micky Van de Ven – Tottenham

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Antonio Silva – Benfica

CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United

CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al-Hilal

CM: Fede Valverde – Real Madrid

CM: Graham Hansen – Barcelona (F)

CM: Leicy Santos – Atletico Madrid (F)

LM: Ismail Jakobs – AS Monaco

RM: Jack Harrison – Everton

RM: Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

RM: Jonas Hoffman – Bayer Leverkusen

RW: Awer Mabil – Grasshopper Zurich

LW: Louise Fleury – FC Paris (F)

ST: Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart

ST: Teemu Pukki – Minnesota United

ST: Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge

ST: Hector Hernandez – Chaves

EA SPORTS hasn’t yet moved away from the Wednesday release of Team of the Week. So, unless anything changes this week, TOTW will be in packs at 6 PM on Wednesday, October 11.

If anything changes, and we’re not expecting anything to happen, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.