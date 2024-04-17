EA FC 24: How to vote for Team of the Season

EA FC 24: How to vote for Team of the SeasonEA Sports
Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can vote on the Team of the Season (TOTS), including where to go and which players are eligible.
Even though there’s still plenty to be decided over the final few weeks of the football season, we already know that LaLiga is knocking on the door of another LaLiga title, while Leverkusen will win it all in the Bundesliga for the first time.
With the 2023-24 season ending soon, it’s now time to prepare for the EA FC 24 Team of the Season (TOTS). And, football fans will have a say on who gets in.
Here’s a look at how fans can vote on the Team of the Season for EA FC 24.
How to vote for TOTS in EA FC 24
Much like for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year, football fans can vote on the Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees via the EA website.
The EA FC 24 team set up a section on its website where fans can vote on the players believed to be worthy of receiving a TOTS card in this year’s game.
As of April 17, 2024, the only league that EA FC 24 players can vote on is the Bundesliga.
TOTS Nominees for Bundesliga
Here’s a look at the nominees for the Bundesliga Team of the Season in EA FC 24:
Goalkeepers
- Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
- Oliver Baumann – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart
- Manuel Neuer – Bayern München
Defenders
- Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jonathan Tah – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- David Raum – RB Leipzig
- Maximilian Mittelstädt – VfB Stuttgart
- Waldemar Anton – VfB Stuttgart
- Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund
- Benjamin Henrichs – RB Leipzig
- Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig
- Mitchell Weiser – Werder Bremen
Midfielders
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Exequiel Palacios – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern München
- Leroy Sané – Bayern München
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig
- Jan-Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund
- Chris Führich – VfB Stuttgart
- Enzo Millot – VfB Stuttgart
- Franck Honorat – Borussia M’gladbach
- Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
- Kevin Stöger – VfL Bochum
- Eren Dinkçi – 1. FC Heidenheim
Attackers
- Harry Kane – Bayern München
- Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart
- Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig
- Deniz Undav – VfB Stuttgart
- Ermedin Demirović – FC Augsburg
- Victor Boniface – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Omar Marmoush – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Niclas Füllkrug – Borussia Dortmund
- Jonas Wind – VfL Wolfsburg
- Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen
Players can vote for one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.
Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players