EA FC 24: How to vote for Team of the Season

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can vote on the Team of the Season (TOTS), including where to go and which players are eligible.

Even though there’s still plenty to be decided over the final few weeks of the football season, we already know that LaLiga is knocking on the door of another LaLiga title, while Leverkusen will win it all in the Bundesliga for the first time.

With the 2023-24 season ending soon, it’s now time to prepare for the EA FC 24 Team of the Season (TOTS). And, football fans will have a say on who gets in.

Here’s a look at how fans can vote on the Team of the Season for EA FC 24.

How to vote for TOTS in EA FC 24

Much like for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year, football fans can vote on the Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees via the EA website.

The EA FC 24 team set up a section on its website where fans can vote on the players believed to be worthy of receiving a TOTS card in this year’s game.

As of April 17, 2024, the only league that EA FC 24 players can vote on is the Bundesliga.

TOTS Nominees for Bundesliga

Here’s a look at the nominees for the Bundesliga Team of the Season in EA FC 24:

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund

Oliver Baumann – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Manuel Neuer – Bayern München

Defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jonathan Tah – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

David Raum – RB Leipzig

Maximilian Mittelstädt – VfB Stuttgart

Waldemar Anton – VfB Stuttgart

Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund

Benjamin Henrichs – RB Leipzig

Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig

Mitchell Weiser – Werder Bremen

Midfielders

Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala – Bayern München

Leroy Sané – Bayern München

Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Jan-Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund

Chris Führich – VfB Stuttgart

Enzo Millot – VfB Stuttgart

Franck Honorat – Borussia M’gladbach

Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg

Kevin Stöger – VfL Bochum

Eren Dinkçi – 1. FC Heidenheim

Attackers

Harry Kane – Bayern München

Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart

Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig

Deniz Undav – VfB Stuttgart

Ermedin Demirović – FC Augsburg

Victor Boniface – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Omar Marmoush – Eintracht Frankfurt

Niclas Füllkrug – Borussia Dortmund

Jonas Wind – VfL Wolfsburg

Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen

Players can vote for one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers.

