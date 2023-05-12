FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS: Bellingham, Musiala, Nkunku, more

FIFA 23’s Bundesliga Team of the Season is live in Ultimate Team, with some of the biggest stars in the game getting in. Here’s what you need to know.

Team of The Season honors 2023’s best performers across every major football league. EA kicked off proceedings with the FIFA 23 Community TOTS, which highlighted players with one performance-based special item or less.

EA pulled out all of the stops the following week, unveiling a star-studded Premier League TOTS team featuring the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Mo Salah. Now it’s the German top flight’s turn to shine under the spotlight.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are in the midst of a historic title chase, so much of the FIFA 23 TOTS team consists of players from both squads. However, there were plenty of other memorable performances in Germany this season.

FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS revealed

Here is the official Bundesliga TOTS squad.

Bellingham, Musiala, De Ligt, and Kimmich are the obvious standout names in a team dominated by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players.

Niclas Fullkrug was an easy choice, leading the league with 16 goals, as was Randal Kolo Muani, who netted a remarkable 13 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Defenders

Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) (TOTS Moments)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Forwards

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Make sure to check back and check out our Team of the Season hub for more information on the TOTS promo.