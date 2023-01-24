FIFA 23 TOTW 13 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 13

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 13 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and it could be pretty studded. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 13.

Even though the January transfer window is open in real life, there haven’t been too many massive moves made by clubs to this point.

In terms of FIFA Ultimate Team though, we’ve had the biggest move of the season with the release of Team of the Year. Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe headline the FIFA 23 line-up, while Erling Haaland, Fede Valverde, and Joao Cancelo are up for the 12th man vote.

However, if you can’t afford those top-tier Team of the Year cards, don’t worry, there is another Team of the Week to come with TOTW 13. So, here are our predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 13 are Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann, Ivan Rakitic, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Enzo Fernandez. So, it could be a tasty squad.

As noted, Haaland is up for the 12th man vote, which means EA could decide to go against him for TOTW, but his hat-trick against Wolves certainly puts him in with a shout. If EA doesn’t go for Haaland, then expect Riyad Mahrez to get the upgrade for City.

Similarly, Griezmann got an upgrade with TOTW 10, but is back in with a shout three weeks later, and is certainly deserving of another upgrade.

We’ve also given a nod to Arsenal’s Eddie Nkeitah following his two goals against Manchester United. The fact he scored the winner should get him a TOTW upgrade, but Bukayo Saka is also deserving of a shout.

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic – Torino

GK: David Raya – Brentford

RWB: Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

RB: João Mário – FC Porto

LB: Pervis Estupiñán – Brighton and Hove Albion

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor

CB: Danilho Odekhi – Union Berlin

CDM: Elyes Skhiri – FC Koln

CM: Luke Leahy – Shrewsbury Town

CM: Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla

CM: Enzo Fernandez – Benfica

CM: Ivan Ilic – Hellas Verona

RM: Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

RW: Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht Frankfurt

LM: Antoine Griezmann – Aletico Madrid

LW: Amine Adli – Bayer Leverkusen

ST: Erling Haaland – Manchester City

ST: Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal

ST: Kyogo – Celtic

ST: Jonas Wind – Wolfsburg

ST: Vincent Janssen – Royal Antwerp FC

As usual, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 13 will be released on Wednesday, January 25 at 6 pm GMT. We haven’t seen a change to TOTW’s release in FIFA

23, and we’re not expecting one here. Though, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.