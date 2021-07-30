Best wingers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Having a set of top-tier wingers can transform a starting XI and give your team the creativity it needs to score more goals. So you know exactly which wingers to pick up when FIFA 22 releases, we’ve put together a prediction list of the best and fastest players in the position.

Building a strong and dangerous attack is a difficult task in FIFA, especially just after a new game in the series has launched. That’s why it’s key you’re aware of the best players for each position before FIFA 22 is released in October.

While a lot of players only focus on buying a world-class striker in Ultimate Team, wingers are just as important when it comes to piecing together a well-rounded squad.

So, to make sure you choose the correct player, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta wingers that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best meta wingers in FIFA 22

When picking a set of wingers for your team, they need to have pace, crossing ability, and of course, be a threat in front of goal. Finding this combination of attributes is not easy, especially when the current ratings for players are unknown ahead of the release of FIFA 22.

To help you find these kinds of players, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta wingers and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta wingers predictions for FIFA 22

A set of world-class wingers will set you back a lot of cash in Ultimate Team, but they’re worth every penny if you want to create a dangerous attack.

Player Name Position Club Neymar Jr LW PSG Raheem Sterling LW Manchester City Heung Min Son LW Tottenham Hotspur Lorenzo Insigne LW Napoli Leroy Sane LW Bayern Munich Sadio Mane LW Liverpool Eden Hazard LW Real Madrid Lionel Messi RW Barcelona Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool Jadon Sancho RW Manchester United Angel Di Maria RW PSG Bernado Silva RW Manchester City Riyad Mahrez RW Manchester City Serge Gnabry RW Bayern Munich

Fastest wingers predictions for FIFA 22

Pace will always be an important stat for wingers as it allows them to beat defenders and create chances. While not everybody on the list below will be world-class like the players above, they’re all incredibly fast and could be worth picking up in FIFA 22.

Player Name Position Club Adama Traore RW Wolverhampton Wanderers Daniel James RW Manchester United Gelson Martins RW AS Monaco Achraf Hakimi RW Inter Milan Krepin Diatta RW Club Brugge Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool Hirving Lozano RW Napoli Vinicius Junior LW Real Madrid Sadio Mane LW Liverpool Rafael A. Ferreira LW SL Benfica Chidera Ejuke LW CSKA Moscow Leon Bailey LW Leverkusen Raheem Sterling LW Manchester City Leroy Sane LW Bayern Munich

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest wingers to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

