Best wingers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Having a set of top-tier wingers can transform a starting XI and give your team the creativity it needs to score more goals. So you know exactly which wingers to pick up when FIFA 22 releases, we’ve put together a prediction list of the best and fastest players in the position.
Building a strong and dangerous attack is a difficult task in FIFA, especially just after a new game in the series has launched. That’s why it’s key you’re aware of the best players for each position before FIFA 22 is released in October.
While a lot of players only focus on buying a world-class striker in Ultimate Team, wingers are just as important when it comes to piecing together a well-rounded squad.
So, to make sure you choose the correct player, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta wingers that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.
Best meta wingers in FIFA 22
When picking a set of wingers for your team, they need to have pace, crossing ability, and of course, be a threat in front of goal. Finding this combination of attributes is not easy, especially when the current ratings for players are unknown ahead of the release of FIFA 22.
To help you find these kinds of players, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta wingers and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.
Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.
Best meta wingers predictions for FIFA 22
A set of world-class wingers will set you back a lot of cash in Ultimate Team, but they’re worth every penny if you want to create a dangerous attack.
Fastest wingers predictions for FIFA 22
Pace will always be an important stat for wingers as it allows them to beat defenders and create chances. While not everybody on the list below will be world-class like the players above, they’re all incredibly fast and could be worth picking up in FIFA 22.
|Player Name
|Position
|Club
|Adama Traore
|RW
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Daniel James
|RW
|Manchester United
|Gelson Martins
|RW
|AS Monaco
|Achraf Hakimi
|RW
|Inter Milan
|Krepin Diatta
|RW
|Club Brugge
|Mohamed Salah
|RW
|Liverpool
|Hirving Lozano
|RW
|Napoli
|Vinicius Junior
|LW
|Real Madrid
|Sadio Mane
|LW
|Liverpool
|Rafael A. Ferreira
|LW
|SL Benfica
|Chidera Ejuke
|LW
|CSKA Moscow
|Leon Bailey
|LW
|Leverkusen
|Raheem Sterling
|LW
|Manchester City
|Leroy Sane
|LW
|Bayern Munich
So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest wingers to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.
Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.
