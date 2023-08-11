What is Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League & how to use it

Made a mistake with your Fantasy Premier League team or need to take drastic action to change it? The Wildcard FPL feature could be just what you need to spice your squad up.

During the course of an FPL season, you’re going to mistakes. It’s inevitable. Injuries can happen, you’ll captain the wrong player, and you might even miss a deadline. These are all part and parcel of the journey. One area that is bound to barrage your brain with doubt though is your team selection — both the initial one and any subsequent transfers.

Picking what you believe to be the best team to gain you the most points is perpetual stress. This is why the Wildcard chip exists. If you’re new to FPL or just want advice on how to better your performance, here’s a full guide on the Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League.

Contents

What does Wildcard do in FPL?

The Wildcard bonus allows you to make an unlimited amount of transfers for a single Gameweek.

So, you’re usually permitted one or two free transfers — dependent on how much you’ve used them — per Gameweek. If you go over your allotted free transfers, each subsequent transfer costs you an additional 4 points to make. This may not seem like a lot, but if you do it enough times throughout the season, it can cost you dearly in the end.

A Wildcard negates all fees and literally allows you to swap your entire team for free if you so desire.

Premier League, AllAboutFPL

How many times can you use Wildcard in FPL?

Fantasy Premier League players can activate a Wildcard chip twice per season. One is granted for the first half of the season and an additional one is given to use in the second half of the season.

The first wildcard expires at the GW20 deadline, which is scheduled on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

When to use Wildcard: Tips & advice

Your first Wildcard should be used if you fancy a change of heart or need a big rebuild to compete against more formidable teams. The second Wildcard is primarily to combat the effects of the January transfer window, cup competitions, and any other relevant factors.

Another useful instance of a sound Wildcard play is to wait until there’s a Double Gameweek opportunity. If there are one or two extra matches — especially featuring top teams — then this is a big change to have a lot of your first XI have a second chance to earn points, and maybe Triple Captain someone too.

