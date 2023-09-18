Best FPL Gameweek 6 wildcard team according to AI

AI has identified the best possible FPL wildcard team for you to pick in Gameweek 5 of the 2023/24 season, choosing players it expects to score the most points in the next five Gameweeks to give you the strongest lead possible before the international break.

The first few Gameweeks of the 2023/24 FPL season have now been and gone, and some players are showing some fine form, while others aren’t performing as expected and need to be shipped out of teams, especially assets from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea who aren’t quite living up to expectations.

Picking the best budget midfielders to help enable you to select the highest-potential premium picks, for example, can become quite stressful with so many options, while also trying to find the strongest cheap playing defenders or even some low-priced forwards that have a high ceiling.

With your 100m budget becoming incredibly difficult to navigate, especially with price rises and drops, making these decisions can be frustrating — but luckily, AI has done the hard work for you.

Best FPL Gameweek 6 wildcard team

FantasyFootballHub’s AI team picker gives you the best chance at glory based entirely on stats and key data, and below is what they perceive to be the best team for Gameweek 6 if you’re using your wildcard, or even if you just want to make some major changes.

Their My Team wildcard tool gives you the best 15 players based on a 5-Gameweek projection, and this one is, unsurprisingly, heavily decked out with Manchester United, Newcastle, and Luton Town players, as they (and Burnley) prepare for the first Double Gameweek of the season in GW7.

Here’s the best FPL Gameweek 6 team based on AI’s projections:

GK: Flekken (BRE)

GK: Areola (WHU)

DEF: Trippier (NEW)

DEF: Botman (NEW)

DEF: Bell (LUT)

DEF: Burke (LUT)

DEF: Beyer (BUR)

MID: Rashford (MUN)

MID: B. Fernandes (MUN)

MID: Eze (CRY)

MID: Salah (LIV)

MID: Son (TOT)

FWD: Haaland (MCI)

FWD: Morris (LUT)

FWD: Archer (SHU)

FantasyFootballHub Best Gameweek 6 wildcard team.

Obviously, this won’t be perfect, and can only use the data available to it to make the best prediction. For example, many will want to get go for someone like Julian Alvarez (6.8m) as he remains in fine form.

Rashford and Fernandes get into the proposed team despite having not quite lived up to expectations thus far, but have started to find some form and cohesion together with Rashford back playing on the left. Carlton Morris also makes the team, alongside his Luton teammates, as they have a Double Gameweek in GW7 — though the team’s output has been woeful so far.

A double up on defenders from Luton and Newcastle might not sit entirely comfortably with you, and you may prefer to go with assets from teams such as Brighton or City as they continue to play well.

Be sure to check out the rest of our FPL content to keep yourself in top shape as the season progresses:

