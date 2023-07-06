All FPL position changes for 2023/24 season: Jota, Gakpo, more

While crafting your perfect 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League lineups, it’s important to consider player position changes. Here is a full list of FPL position changes.

It’s never too early to start assembling an initial Fantasy Premier League lineup. The Premier League season officially kicks off on Friday, August 11. FPL usually goes live around 4-6 weeks before the season starts, giving users plenty of time to do pre-season scouting.

On July 3, the floodgates opened as the FPL released player prices for the 2023/24 season. With a limited budget, picking and choosing where you want to make a splash is essential.

But before you start crunching the spreadsheets, there are a few players in new positions to watch.

Fantasy Premier League position changes for 2023/24 season

Here is a full list of FPL position changes for the upcoming season.

Forward > midfielder

8.0 – Jota

7.5 – Havertz

7.0 – Richarlison

6.5 – Mbeumo

6.0 – Johnson

5.5 – Enciso

Midfielder > forward

7.5 – Gakpo

6.0 – Wissa

Defender > midfielder

5.0 – Canos

4.5 – Ritchie

Midfielder > defender

4.5 – Hall

A calf injury derailed Diogo Jota’s 2022/23 season. In 22 matches, Jota still scored seven times and added four assists. If he stays healthy, FPL players can expect a huge return on their investment.

Kai Havertz spent the majority of his time at Chelsea as a lead striker. However, after completing a transfer to Arsenal worth up to £67.5 million, the dynamic German talent is expected to slot into the squad’s midfield. Since he’s playing alongside Martin Ødegaard, it will be worth keeping an eye on Havertz.

Operating on more of a budget, Julio Enciso scored a few miraculous goals last season with Brighton. The gifted Paraguayan has the potential for a breakout season.

For more on building the best Fantasy Premier League team for the 2023/24 season, check out our predictions for the five best budget defenders.