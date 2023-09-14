Best Fantasy Premier League midfielders in Gameweek 5 according to AI

Midfielders are the most essential components of a good FPL team, with the likes of Salah, De Bruyne, and Marcus Rashford earning huge fantasy hauls over the years. But who are the best picks? This AI has picked out the very best FPL midfielders to transfer in during Gameweek 5.

Most players this season will be using a 352 formation in FPL, with a midfield stacked full of talent. Even in a 343, there are some high-value options that can seriously pack a punch and see you fly up your mini-leagues.

Article continues after ad

But, making informed decisions at the start of the season is incredibly important, and could be the difference between winning and losing. That’s where the AI steps in, as it runs through the highest projected points tallies among all players for the next four Gameweeks, starting from Gameweek 5.

Article continues after ad

AI predicts FPL points: Top 10 Midfielders in Gameweek 5

Here’s who the FantasyFootballHub AI has predicted to be the highest points scorers in Gameweeks 5-8 of the 2023/24 Premier League season, whether you’re looking just to upgrade your team or even play your Wildcard:

Article continues after ad

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Mohamed Salah 12.5 26 2 Heung-min Son 9.1 25 3 Bruno Fernandes 8.4 24 4 Marcus Rashford 8.9 23 5 James Maddison 7.8 22 6 Bukayo Saka 8.7 21 7 Martin Ødegaard 8.5 21 8 Gabriel Martinelli 7.9 20 9 Bryan Mbeumo 6.8 20 10 Phil Foden 7.6 20

Nobody will be surprised to see the likes of Mo Salah, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Bukayo Saka among the top names.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player who has surged in both popularity and points is Son, who looks set to be taking on the number 9 role vacated by Harry Kane after a few disappointing performances from Richarlison, and FFH expects his points tally to continue to climb..

Article continues after ad

Eberechi Eze (6.3m) is also expected to gain 20 points in the next four gameweeks, alongside Martinelli, Mbeumo, and Foden, with decent fixtures to boot, so he may be worth considering if you’re looking for a new midfielder to transfer in.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in keeping up with the very best Fantasy Premier League tips this season, check out our other guides here:

Best FPL tips this Gameweek | Top 3 must-have FPL players from each team | Best budget defenders | Best budget midfielders | Best cheap forwards | Best FPL team names | Best FPL team according to AI | Best premium FPL players ranked | All FPL position changes this season | Best promoted players | Best underpriced players | Best new signings for FPL | Top FPL trap players to avoid

Article continues after ad