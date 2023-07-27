Who is Dixie D’Amelio dating? TikTok star’s dating history explained

TikTok star and music artist Dixie D’Amelio was in a relationship with Noah Beck before the pair broke things off — but who is she dating now? We’ve got the low-down on her current relationship status, as well as dating rumors surrounding the influencer.

Dixie D’Amelio is a high-profile content creator on TikTok, where she boasts over 57 million followers.

On top of being Charli D’Amelio’s big sister, she’s also made her claim to fame by starting a career in the music industry, releasing her debut album ‘A Letter to Me’ in 2022.

As a prominent online figure, fans are constantly curious about Dixie’s love life — but it’s safe to say that the current frenzy surrounding her romantic pursuits first amped up after she started dating fellow TikTok star and budding actor Griffin Johnson back in 2020.

Dixie D’Amelio dates & breaks up with Griffin Johnson

Dixie’s first major relationship in the limelight was with fellow influencer Griffin Johnson. The two dated for several months in 2020, but things didn’t end well for this pair.

It wasn’t long before Johnson was accused of cheating on Dixie with several different women, as alleged by none other than Chase Hudson, Charli’s now-ex boyfriend.

YouTube: Griffin Johnson Dixie and Griffin dated during 2020, but their relationship quickly soured.

Dixie dropped several hints on social media that seemingly confirmed these accusations, saying in one now-deleted post that Johnson had apparently “shamed” her over having friends.

The two underwent an explosive breakup that had social media in a chokehold for quite some time — but this parting was later soothed by Dixie’s new relationship that blossomed with Noah Beck.

Dixie and Noah (aka ‘Doah’) first sparked dating speculation in summer 2020 following Dixie’s breakup with Griffin. Although the couple took their time in confirming their relationship, things were all but exposed after the two were caught getting cozy on the set of one of Dixie’s music videos.

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went public after appearing together for a smooch in Dixie’s ‘Be Happy’ music video.

It wasn’t long before the pair became exclusive, and it looked like their relationship was set for the long term… but despite seemingly going strong, the couple were beset by cheating rumors and speculation that they were merely faking their relationship for views.

In fact, the rumors became so overwhelming that the couple decided to take their relationship offline. In May 2022, the couple officially went private, saying the decision was “so much healthier for both of our mental health.”

Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck break up

Unfortunately, this was merely a dark herald of things to come. Fans were quick to notice that Beck was absent from Dixie’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas, with some even speculating that he was cheating on her with podcast host Brianna Chickenfry.

Although both Dixie and Brianna denied these rumors in a lighthearted podcast episode, it seems the ordeal took its toll on ‘Doah.’ In September 2022, Dixie buzzed her hair down to the scalp — and while many fans absolutely loved the look, others worried it was ‘post-breakup hair.’

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Dixie chopped off her long hair in favor of a shorter look.

It wasn’t long before Dixie and Noah officially parted ways. The two split up on their Hulu show, ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ with Noah’s publicist confirming the news in November of that year.

The couple cited their busy and conflicting schedules as a major reason for their split, and it appears as though the two have managed to remain friendly since then… but in February 2023, Noah unfollowed Dixie on all social media platforms as rumors rose that she was possibly seeing another TikToker.

Dixie D’Amelio sparks dating rumors with Josh Richards

It was during this time that Dixie was spotted hanging out with fellow TikTok star and Ani Energy founder Josh Richards at several events. Although the two weren’t engaging in any kind of PDA, their consistent appearances together were enough to make fans start putting two and two together.

Instagram: Josh Richards Josh Richards was rumored to be dating Dixie D’Amelio – but later confirmed they were just friends.

Unfortunately for shippers, Richards quashed these rumors quite quickly. In an interview, the TikToker said, “No, we’re not dating. We’re just friends right now.”

Dixie D’Amelio seen with Trevor Zegras

However, another major player has turned up in the months since — hockey player Trevor Zegras.

The two were purportedly spotted at two separate events together in July 2023, with one fan even snapping a pic of the pair watching a musical.

It’s currently unclear if Zegras is a new romantic interest for Dixie, but fans noticed that the two are mutuals on Instagram and are fitting the puzzle pieces together until she says otherwise.

What is Dixie D’Amelio’s relationship status?

At the time of writing, it seems as though Dixie D’Amelio is currently single — but given the excitement regarding her supposed involvement with Zegras, fans are speculating that this status might soon change.