Noah Beck unfollows Dixie on social media amid Josh Richards rumors

TikTok star Noah Beck has unfollowed ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio on social media after she was spotted with fellow influencer Josh Richards at a few parties over the weekend.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck shook up the internet in 2020 when they made their relationship official after getting cozy on the set of Dixie’s music video, ‘Be Happy.’

The two went strong for about two years — but the couple was constantly plagued with breakup rumors, with fans convinced that the couple was experiencing trouble in paradise after Noah seemingly failed to show up to Dixie’s 21st birthday bash in Vegas.

Noah’s publicist confirmed their breakup in November 2022 after Dixie notably buzzed her hair. The couple also discussed their split on The D’Amelio Show, with both parties citing their busy schedules as part of the reason for their separation.

Come 2023, fans are theorizing that Dixie might have a new boo — and it could be none other than fellow influencer Josh Richards.

He and Dixie have been spotted at a few gatherings over the past weekend, with both appearing at the Super Bowl and a Sports Illustrated party alongside Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend, Landon Barker. He also attended an after party for his own birthday that was hosted by Dixie at her place.

Seemingly in response to these sightings, Noah Beck penned a cryptic tweet that read: “Never revenge, let them realize.”

Now, he’s potentially made a bigger response after unfollowing his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

Noah Beck unfollows Dixie from his spam account on Insta

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Beck had unfollowed Dixie from his spam account, ‘mrboahneck,’ prompting even more speculation that he’s not too happy about this latest turn of events.

Although Noah has yet to publicly respond to the Dixie/Josh dating rumors, Richards has given a reply to all the theories surrounding himself and the oldest D’Amelio sister.

In an episode of the BFFs podcast, Richards was confronted with the Dixie rumors by fellow host Dave Portnoy. “I don’t got to say much,” Josh said in response to Portnoy’s prodding. “The afterparty was good, though.”

For now, it’s unclear if these two are actually dating or not; but based on previous dating rumors surrounding Dixie and other high-profile creators, it’s best to treat these theories with a grain of salt until things are officially confirmed.