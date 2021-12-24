Did Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio break up? TikTok comment concerns fans

Some fans are concerned that TikTok couple Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio may have broken up after a comment Noah posted on social media — however, others think the star was just joking.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed they were a couple back in October 2021, after many theorized that the pair were romantically involved when they shared a kiss in Dixie’s ‘Be Happy’ music video.

Since then, the couple, who are both popular on TikTok in their own right, have been sharing snippets of their relationship with the world in the form of cute pictures and videos, garnering millions of fans.

However, Dixie and Noah have come up against lots of criticism due to their public relationship, even having to deny that they were faking their relationship for views at one point.

Did Noah and Dixie split up?

Now, their love life has been subject to rumors yet again after Beck seemed to imply the pair had split in a comment on TikTok.

Underneath one of his recent TikToks, someone asked: “Are you still with Dixie?” to which Noah simply responded, “Nah.”

The apparent confirmation sent fans into a spin, with many worrying that they had actually split. However, many replied to Noah’s comment suspecting that he’s actually joking, and that it’s just his sense of humor, as people are constantly asking the pair whether they are still together.

It wouldn’t be the first time that they’ve generated breakup rumors with jokes on social media. Back in 2020, Dixie tweeted that she was single, but it turned out to have just been a joke as part of a Bryce Hall video she was in.

Pictures of Noah and Dixie together remain on their Instagram profiles, so it looks like Noah’s comment might have not been serious, but whether either star comments on the matter further to either confirm or deny the rumors remains to be seen.