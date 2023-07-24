Is Dixie D’Amelio dating hockey player Trevor Zegras?

Fans are convinced that TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is dating ice hockey pro Trevor Zegras on the down-low. Here’s everything we know so far.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most prominent creators, boasting over 57 million followers on the viral video platform.

On top of being Charli D’Amelio’s older sister, she’s also made a name for herself in the music industry, releasing her debut album ‘A Letter to Me’ just last year.

Despite her fame and achievements, fans are more interested than ever in the influencer’s love life following her viral breakup from long-term boyfriend Noah Beck back in 2022.

Since then, both Dixie and Noah’s relationship statuses has been a major source of interest for their followers… and it looks like a big development may have just happened in this regard.

Fans spot Dixie D’Amelio with hockey pro Trevor Zegras

In late July 2023, celebrity insider Instagram account ‘deuxmoi’ posted a series of text messages from a source claiming to have seen Dixie with hockey pro Trevor Zegras, who plays for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

That was all fans had to go off of for a long time… until the weekend of July 21, when a fan snapped a pic of Dixie seemingly sitting with Zegras at a musical.

That’s not all; super-sleuth fans were quick to notice that both D’Amelio, Zegras, and Dixie’s best friend, Kate, are all mutuals on Instagram.

In the eyes of some fans, this relationship is all but the gospel truth… but until either party comes out and confirms it, there’s no telling if these two are beginning a budding romance or if they’re merely friends.

Is Dixie D’Amelio dating Harry Jowsey? Source sparks romance rumors

That’s not all; Dixie was also rumored to be making out with reality TV star-turned-podcast host Harry Jowsey just a few days prior to the Trevor Zegras sighting, as told by a submission to deuxmoi.

The source claims they saw “Dixie and Harry making out and holding hands at off sunset. They eventually left together, too.” However, this rumor is also unsubstantiated, and neither of the respective influencers has spoken out about this claim at the time of writing.

This wouldn’t be the first time Dixie has been linked to a famous guy following her break up from Noah last year.

Recently, she was rumored to be dating Josh Richards, but Richards was quick to explain that he and Dixie are just good friends who run in the same circles.