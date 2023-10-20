Josh Richards confirms he “hooked up” with Dixie D’Amelio

TikTok star Josh Richards finally confirmed his relationship with Dixie D’Amelio, admitting that he “hooked up” with the eldest D’Amelio sister.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators. The big sister of Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has somewhat transitioned from her status as an internet star to break into the music biz.

As one of TikTok’s top stars, her relationship status is of great interest to her 56.9 million followers — so when she broke things off with long-term boyfriend Noah Beck, fans were curious to see what was next for her love life.

It wasn’t long before rumors began circulating that she might have been involved with fellow TikTok star Josh Richards, a prominent creator and co-host of Barstool’s BFFs podcast.

Instagram: dixiedamelio Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most famous creators.

This pairing was an unexpected one, leading to mixed reactions from fans who speculated that Noah Beck wasn’t happy about the situation either, owing to his activity on social media at the time.

Dixie and Josh were spotted hanging out together on several occasions, most notably sparking romance rumors after they attended the Super Bowl alongside Charli and Landon Barker for what appeared to be a double date.

Josh, however, shot down these rumors in an interview, saying he and Dixie were “just friends.” But months later, it seems he’s changed his tune, as told in a recent episode of the BFFs podcast.

Josh Richards all but confirms he “messed around” with Dixie D’Amelio

Co-host Dave Portnoy brought up their rumored romance in an October 19 episode of the show, which came up during the latest season of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu.

“This is before you two were kind of even messing around,” Bri asked.

“This would be right during,” Josh said. “This was before February.”

“What do you mean, they were [messing around]?” Portnoy asked. “Is this breaking news?”

(Topic begins at 7:04)

“I’m pretty sure that’s been said millions of times, no?” Josh retorted. The trio went back and forth for some time before coming to the conclusion that Josh had, at some point, confirmed that he and Dixie had gotten involved.

“Alright so, headline: Josh and Bri confirm that Josh was hooking up with Dixie back around the Super Bowl,” Portnoy posed.

“Okay,” Josh said.

In the months since their now-confirmed fling, Dixie has seemingly started dating hockey player Trevor Zegras, who she’s been reportedly dating since July 2023.