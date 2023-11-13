Dixie D’Amelio gives surprising answer to boob job rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has officially addressed speculation that she got a boob job after eagle-eyed fans noticed she looked a bit different in her show-stopping Halloween costume.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most prominent content creators. The big sis of internet star Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has carved her own path for herself in the music industry, releasing her first album earlier this year.

Both Dixie and Charli are icons online, posting photos and videos of themselves on a near-daily basis… So when Dixie showed off her Halloween costume last month, fans were quick to notice something new about her appearance.

This year, Dixie dressed up as the Queen of Hearts, wearing a crown made out of cards and a corset to match, along with a red sequin mini skirt.

Instagram: dixiedamelio Dixie’s Queen of Hearts costume stole the show this Halloween.

However, the outfit was second on many fans’ minds, who were quick to call out Dixie’s assets. In fact, quite a few were convinced that she’d actually gotten a boob job, with one writing on TikTok, “Where did those come from??”

“Something is different,” another wrote.

Dixie D’Amelio addresses boob job speculation

However, Dixie says that nothing changed. The TikTok star responded to the speculation in a post on November 11, saying that she was actually just on her period.

“The truth is, I was on my period, and that’s what happens,” she said in response to a commenter in a short video.

It’s true — although it doesn’t happen for everyone, menstruation can cause breasts to swell, something that Dixie pointed out in another comment. In fact, Dixie says that she didn’t find the speculation embarrassing and instead thought the whole situation was “so funny.”

TikTok: dixiedamelio

It’s clear that Dixie has a good sense of humor about the whole situation and isn’t afraid to share the nitty gritty details of her life when fans get curious. In fact, Dixie opened up about her struggles with PMDD late last year, saying the disorder “disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships.”