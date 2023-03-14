Josh Richards finally addresses Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors

TikTok star Josh Richards has finally addressed rumors from fans speculating that he’s secretly dating fellow influencer Dixie D’Amelio.

Josh Richards and Dixie D’Amelio have been connected for a little over a month now. At first, speculation flared up after Dixie hosted the afterparty for Josh’s 21st birthday at the end of January.

The rumors ramped up even further after they were spotted together at a Sports Illustrated party in February, and then again when they attended the Super Bowl alongside Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend, Landon Barker.

Despite rampant fan theories from fans pairing the two together, neither Dixie nor Josh had outright confirmed or denied whether or not they were dating… until now.

Josh Richards responds to Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Kid’s Choice Awards, Josh finally opened up about his relationship status with Dixie — and it looks like hopeful shippers will be disappointed.

“No, we’re not dating,” Josh confirmed when asked about the subject. “We’re just friends right now.”

That’s not all; Josh also claimed that he was single and looking to get into a relationship with the right girl.

“I think I’m ready to get into a relationship soon, probably,” he answered. “It’s been a while.”

When asked what kind of qualities he’s looking for in a gal, he answered that she “just needs to be a loving person, that’s all.”

As previously reported, Josh isn’t the first guy Dixie’s been connected to since parting ways with ex-boyfriend Noah Beck late last year.

Fans previously speculated that she was dating YouTuber David Dobrik, although it was later confirmed that the two were just joking around after going on a mock “date” together.

For now, it’s looking like both Josh and Dixie are single pringles… but whether or not they remain that way is yet to be seen.