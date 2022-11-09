Noah Beck’s publicist confirms Dixie D’Amelio breakup

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Noah Beck’s publicist has officially confirmed that the TikTok star has parted ways with Dixie D’Amelio after the couple experienced some relationship troubles on the D’Amelio Show.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck’s romance has been a hot topic for fans of the TikTok-famous couple since they first got together in 2020.

The two were ‘relationship goals’ for viewers all across the app — but unfortunately, they were plagued with breakup rumors from the very start, with fans convinced that they were experiencing trouble in paradise on multiple occasions.

In fact, this prompted the couple to take their relationship off social media, which didn’t appear to ease the speculation that constantly surrounded them on all sides.

Most recently, fans noticed that Noah wasn’t present at Dixie’s 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas, and speculated that he was even cheating on her with Barstool Sports host Brianna Chickenfry.

While both Brianna and Dixie debunked these rumors, fans weren’t convinced that something was up… and they weren’t totally wrong.

Their issues came to a head in the second season of the D’Amelio Show on Hulu, where the two stars experienced an awkward breakup due to their conflicting schedules and busy lives.

Noah Beck & Dixie D’Amelio have officially broken up

Although things still seemed to be reconcilable between them, Noah’s publicist has since shot down any hopes of the ex-couple getting back together.

In a statement to the New York Times, Beck’s publicist, Larissa Saenz, said that the two are officially donion-rings. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends,” Saenz said in an email.

For now, it looks like these two TikTok lovebirds are no longer an item — something that Noah teased on an episode of his podcast back in October, although he didn’t come right out and confirm it.

This news follows Dixie D’Amelio sharing an update on her health after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.