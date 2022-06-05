Dixie D’Amelio explains why she didn’t want “TikTok drama” on her new album

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has revealed why she hasn’t written songs about specific breakups on her new album, saying she didn’t want it to be about “TikTok drama.”

20-year-old Dixie D’Amelio is one of the biggest stars on TikTok, with over 57 million followers on her account, where she posts videos about her life and with her friends and family.

The star is also a singer, and has released several viral songs since her rise to TikTok fame, including ‘One Whole Day,’ and ‘Be Happy,’ which has over 110 million views on YouTube.

She also recently released a new single, ‘Wild,’ a song from her debut album ‘A Letter to Me’ which is set to release on June 10.

While fans may assume that Dixie would write about her real relationship drama in her songs for this album, in an interview with Nylon, she explained why this isn’t quite the case.

“There’s no one theme throughout, besides just being yourself and going through different things,” she explained. “There are breakup songs, but not specific breakup songs. They are situational. Nothing is for clout or attention because I’m trying to develop myself as a real artist.

“I think if I was like, ‘Oh, this is about my ex who you all know,’ it would take away from what I’m trying to do. It would just be TikTok drama.”

Talking about what she expects the reaction to the album to be, Dixie went on to say: “I’m confident in [this album]. I think whatever happens with it is meant to be. I’ve talked to a lot of people and everyone who I’ve played it for has said very positive things. The little comments don’t really bother me anymore because I’m just so excited.”

With not long to go until the album is out on June 10, fans are already getting excited to hear some of the star’s latest tracks.