Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck mock fake relationship claims - Dexerto

TikTok star couple Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are the latest in the line of influencers responding to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper’s TikTok roasts, making light of her jibes.

Host of the Call Her Daddy podcast Alex Cooper caused a stir when a clip of her roasting various different TikTok stars went viral, causing an onslaught of responses.

Notably, her focus on nitpicking the male stars’ bodies was seen as rather uncomfortable by many, leading to stars like Bryce Hall hitting back on Twitter with a meme likening her to a character from the show ‘Two Broke Girls.’

Rumors about Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck being romantically involved have been floating around for a few months now, and reached their peak when they shared a kiss in the music video for her song ‘Be Happy.’

Now in a confirmed relationship, the pair have become one of TikTok’s most beloved couples, and their chemistry has certainly provided their many millions of fans with some entertaining content.

Alex Cooper seemed to spare nobody on her roasting spree, and regarding Dixie and Noah said “Noah Beck, I just can’t because of the information I’m hearing about him and his girlfriend,” also referring to him as “this Noah kid.”

She also went on to say “I just don’t like when people fake relationships for the internet, that p**ses me the f**k off.”

Dixie and Noah made a simple but effective response video where they reacted to Alex’s rant, and there’s no better word to describe their facial expressions than baffled, frowning at the camera when she accuses them of faking their relationship for views.

In the comments, Noah made light of Alex’s claims by writing “this Noah kid must be one hell of an actor.” Additionally, in response to a comment that read “we all watched her acting in the hospital show…she isn’t the greatest actress,” presumably referring to her role in Brat TV’s Attaway General, Dixie said “PERIOD.”

Alex Cooper certainly succeeded in ruffling some feathers, though Noah and Dixie have taken the claims gracefully and reassured fans that their relationship is most definitely real.