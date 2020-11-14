 Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck mock fake relationship claims - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck mock fake relationship claims

Published: 14/Nov/2020 14:24

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikTok star couple Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are the latest in the line of influencers responding to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper’s TikTok roasts, making light of her jibes.

Host of the Call Her Daddy podcast Alex Cooper caused a stir when a clip of her roasting various different TikTok stars went viral, causing an onslaught of responses.

Notably, her focus on nitpicking the male stars’ bodies was seen as rather uncomfortable by many, leading to stars like Bryce Hall hitting back on Twitter with a meme likening her to a character from the show ‘Two Broke Girls.’

Rumors about Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck being romantically involved have been floating around for a few months now, and reached their peak when they shared a kiss in the music video for her song ‘Be Happy.’

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck stand on set for the music video for her 'Be Happy' remix.
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie and Noah were first rumored to be dating at the end of August

Now in a confirmed relationship, the pair have become one of TikTok’s most beloved couples, and their chemistry has certainly provided their many millions of fans with some entertaining content.

Alex Cooper seemed to spare nobody on her roasting spree, and regarding Dixie and Noah said “Noah Beck, I just can’t because of the information I’m hearing about him and his girlfriend,” also referring to him as “this Noah kid.”

She also went on to say “I just don’t like when people fake relationships for the internet, that p**ses me the f**k off.”

@dixiedamelio##duet with @stoolpresidente lmao she caught us 🤭😓😳😤😪💯👏🏼 ##acting ##besties ##noahneck♬ original sound – Dave Portnoy

Dixie and Noah made a simple but effective response video where they reacted to Alex’s rant, and there’s no better word to describe their facial expressions than baffled, frowning at the camera when she accuses them of faking their relationship for views.

In the comments, Noah made light of Alex’s claims by writing “this Noah kid must be one hell of an actor.” Additionally, in response to a comment that read “we all watched her acting in the hospital show…she isn’t the greatest actress,” presumably referring to her role in Brat TV’s Attaway General, Dixie said “PERIOD.”

Screenshot of a TikTok comment from Noah Beck

Screenshot of two TikTok comments

Alex Cooper certainly succeeded in ruffling some feathers, though Noah and Dixie have taken the claims gracefully and reassured fans that their relationship is most definitely real.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!