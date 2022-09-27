Dixie D’Amelio reportedly breaks up with Noah Beck in Hulu show

An early review of The D’Amelio Show Season 2 claims that Dixie breaks up with Noah at the end of the season — but this report seems at odds with the couple’s latest interview.

TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went public with their romance in 2020… but ever since, the couple has been beset by breakup rumors on all sides.

Amid claims of Noah cheating on Dixie with a podcast host to accusations of completely faking their relationship for views, the duo took their relationship offline completely earlier this year.

Since then, they’ve been adamant that they aren’t broken up and are merely enjoying their private love life… but a new review for the upcoming season of the D’Amelio Show on Hulu says these two TikTokers actually do end up parting ways.

Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck break up?

A review from Decider says that, toward the end of Season 2, Dixie actually breaks up with Noah after discussing the difficulties of living their lives in the public eye amid so many rumors and theories from fans.

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Noah and Dixie are a hugely popular TikTok couple.

“During part two, one of the b-stories shows her and Charli attempting to decompress a little with friends and fellow content creators, including Dixie’s boyfriend Noah, as they discuss the struggles of living so publicly, and at the end of part two, Dixie announces that she and Noah are broken up,” the review reads.

However, this turn of events seems at odds with the couple’s latest interview, which was published in People Magazine just last Friday, September 23.

According to Dixie, she and Noah are “so much happier” after taking their relationship offline. “We have so much more fun by not posting. People don’t need to know what’s going on, and they have no right to know. It’s not like we have a relationship account that they’re following. They’re following us as people.”

Noah also added: “This isn’t something that other 20-year-olds have to go through. They’re not in the public eye, like we are.”

For now, it looks like the TikTok-famous couple is once again at the center of speculation as fans await another statement from the online stars in wake of this latest news.

The next season of the D’Amelio show airs on Hulu on September 28.