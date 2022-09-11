Dixie D’Amelio stuns fans with shocking hair transformation

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has revealed that she shaved her head in a shocking new hair transformation, and fans are loving the influencer’s new look.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, with over 57 million followers on her account. Since rising to fame online, Dixie has sported a range of different hair lengths, which she regularly styles in new ways to show to her fans across multiple social media platforms.

Recently she has been keeping her hair pretty long, so her followers were shocked on September 10, when the star uploaded a video to YouTube titled, ‘I Just Shaved My Head!’

At the beginning of the video, Dixie said that she “just [wants] to restart,” adding: “We’re gonna make it a moment. I have dark eyes and eyebrows and lashes, I feel like it’d be fine.”

Although her sister, fellow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, said that she wouldn’t personally go for the drastic cut herself, she supported Dixie with the idea. Their mom, Heidi was also excited for the planned cut, revealing that she also shaved her head when she was younger.

Dixie then showed the process of getting her hair shaved off, and although it was nerve-racking, she ended up loving the end result.

Many fans were also in awe of the huge transformation, with some saying they are “obsessed” with the star’s new look. “She totally has the face and body for that hairstyle, she totally pulls it off and looks really f**king good,” read one YouTube comment with over 2000 likes.

Dixie’s Instagram post revealing the new cut now has over 1.7 million likes, and 3000 comments from shocked fans reacting to the big change.

It looks like fans could be set to see a lot more of Dixie’s new style in the coming months as the continues to share her life with her followers on social media.