Brianna Chickenfry shuts down viral rumors of cheating with Noah Beck on Dixie D’Amelio’s birthday

Podcast host Brianna Chickenfry hit back at rumors of breaking up Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio after fans were convinced Brianna and Noah had hooked up.

Dixie D’Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday with family and friends this August in several lavish nights out in Las Vegas.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice that her boyfriend, TikTok star and soccer player Noah Beck, was absent from the photos taken at her bombastic birthday bash.

A tea post from popular Instagram celebrity gossip page ‘deuxmoi’ claimed that Noah had skipped out on Dixie’s birthday party to celebrate TikToker Bryce Hall’s 23rd b-day instead.

That’s not all; the source also alleged that they’d seen Noah “all over Brianna Chickenfry” at the party, sparking rumors that Noah had cheated on Dixie with the Barstool sports employee.

“They were with each other all night and were super smiley and giggly,” the source alleged.

Instagram: deuxmoi

Brianna hit back at these claims during an August 24 episode of the BFFs podcast, arguing that she was in New York at that time and that Noah was celebrating with Dixie in Las Vegas.

“There’s no f**king story,” she began. “Noah was with Dixie that night, and I was in New York. Neither of us were even at Bryce’s party.”

“Noah was with Dixie, and I was in New York,” she repeated. “This wasn’t the same night as her birthday party. Whatever. F**k you guys. I’m just a homewrecker w**re. Let’s run with it.”

Dixie D’Amelio speaks out on Noah Beck Brianna Chickenfry cheating rumors

That’s not all; Brianna even shared her recent text messages with Dixie, “Obviously you know the me and Noah thing is fake. I was in New York, I was not at Bryce Hall’s party haha, but just wanted to make sure.”

“Oh my god, he was with me that night, hahaha,” Dixie apparently replied. “Hell yes, some crazy person submitted that. Yes, please don’t worry, but when you’re back in LA I’d love to do something.”

(Topic begins at 28:00)

These rumors follow similar claims from fans earlier this year, when viewers were convinced the pair had broken up — but Dixie claimed they were still going strong and explained why they’d decided to make their relationship private.

“We have decided to fully take our relationship off the internet, and whether we’re together or not,” she said. “We don’t post together, we don’t comment on each other’s posts, just because it’s so… The more you do it, the more it brings people in like, ‘Oh my gosh, they didn’t like each other’s posts today, they’re broken up,’ and it’s just so draining.”

For now, it’s unclear how the couple are faring — and it’s likely that they want it that way.