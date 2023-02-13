Is Dixie D’Amelio dating Josh Richards? TikTokers seen on “double date” at Super Bowl

Fans are convinced that Josh Richards could be Dixie D’Amelio’s new love interest after the two were spotted alongside Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker at the Super Bowl.

This past weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs took the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most hotly-debated Super Bowl wins in football history.

However, it’s not the controversial holding call against the Eagles that has TikTok buzzing right now — nor is it Rihanna’s iconic halftime performance. (And that pregnancy announcement? We stan queen Riri!)

Instead, fans are keeping an eagle eye on TikTok stars Josh Richards and Dixie D’Amelio, who were spotted at the big game alongside Dixie’s little sis, Charli D’Amelio, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker.

The four stars all sitting together made it seem that they were on a “double date” to some fans — but that’s not all that has them connecting the dots.

The two were also seen together at a Sports Illustrated party prior to the game, adding even more fuel to the fire.

It looks like Dixie’s ex, Noah Beck, may have issued a response to the possible romance. On Super Bowl Sunday, Beck tweeted out something that many fans believe to be a reaction to Dixie and Josh being seen together at the game: “Never revenge, let them realize.”

For now, it’s not clear if Dixie and Josh are actually dating, but Josh did address the speculation during a recent episode of the BFFs podcast prior to their Super Bowl outing.

Josh Richards responds to Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors

On top of their game-day date, Dixie also attended Josh’s birthday party, and even hosted an afterparty at her place.

“I don’t got to say much,” Josh said of the rumors. “The afterparty was good, though.”

This wouldn’t be the first internet-famous guy Dixie has been connected to since her breakup from Beck last year, though. Dixie was also connected to YouTube star David Dobrik after the two went “on a date” together in January.

Unfortunately for shippers, the influencers were merely baiting their fans and are just close friends… but the jury’s still out regarding Dixie and Josh.