Dixie D’Amelio & Trevor Zegras split amid cheating rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has purportedly parted ways with hockey player Trevor Zegras as rumors claim that the athlete cheated on his internet-famous girlfriend.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators and the big sister of online sensation Charli D’Amelio.

Over the years, Dixie has branched out from being a social media celebrity to make a name for herself in the music biz (on top of her other ventures in fashion, makeup, and starring in her family’s very own reality TV show on Hulu).

Up until last year, Dixie was tied to fellow internet star Noah Beck. The two dated exclusively for around two years before ultimately breaking things off in late 2022.

Instagram: noahbeck Dixie and Noah broke things off in late 2022.

In July 2023, Dixie was connected with pro hockey player Trevor Zegras after sources told celebrity gossip channel ‘deuxmoi’ that they’d spotted the two together at several events.

The two were photographed together in August 2023, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the athlete was also mutuals on Insta with Charli and Kate, Dixie’s best friend.

Dixie D’Amelio and Trevor Zegras allegedly break up amid cheating accusations

However, it doesn’t look like this romance lasted very long. In early December 2023, another source told Deuxmoi that Dixie and Trevor have seemingly broken up… and the reason why has fans shocked.

According to the source, Zegras supposedly cheated on the eldest D’Amelio sister. At the time of writing, Dixie isn’t following him on Instagram — but he’s still following her.

Of course, it’s always best to take these rumors with a grain of salt, and there’s no telling exactly what went down between this couple until one of them speaks out. For now, both are remaining mum on the subject.

Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more influencer news and entertainment.