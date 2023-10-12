Dixie D’Amelio flamed after admitting she wants to “marry rich” and not work

Dixie D’Amelio is getting slammed on social media after the TikTok star revealed on The D’Amelio Show that her next professional goal is to “marry rich” as she doesn’t “want to work anymore.”

The third season of The D’Amelio Show is currently airing on Hulu. The new season, which continues to follow the lives of content creator sisters Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio, has been filled with drama. Between dating lives, tension between the two sisters, and more, season 3 has been filled with new updates.

However, during the most recent episode of the season, Dixie was chatting about what her main goal is for the next chapter in her professional career.

“My biggest professional goal is probably to marry rich. I really don’t want to work anymore,” stated Dixie. The aftermath of this has led to many online lashing out at the content creator.

One user commented on a TikTok of the clip and wrote “She’s gotta be kidding” while another chimed in and added “Imagine how tired we are.”

Others also questioned the comments from Dixie by asking “Isn’t she already rich?” and “The things I’d do to watch these influencers experience ONE day in the life of the average American.”

One of the main focuses of season 3 has been Dixie’s relationship with her premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD) and how this has impacted her mental health and relationship with her younger sister Charli.

During the premiere episode of the season, the TikTok star and influencer revealed that she takes time off each month before her period as a result of the severe anxiety and depression she feels in the lead-up.

At the time of writing, Dixie is yet to speak out about the controversy surrounding these recent comments. However, if she does we’ll be sure to update this article with her response.

The final two episodes of The D’Amelio Show season 3 are set to release on October 18,2023. However, it has not been confirmed if the show will be renewed for a fourth season.

For all the latest Reality TV news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.