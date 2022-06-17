Dixie D’Amelio explains why relationship with Noah Beck is kept totally private

TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio has explained why she keeps her relationship with Noah Beck offline, and why it’s “so much healthier” for their mental wellbeing.

20-year-old Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, with over 57 million followers. She’s also a successful musician, and in June released her debut album, which fans are loving.

Dixie has been dating fellow TikToker Noah Beck since 2020, and the pair have garnered a huge fanbase of supporters who love the couple together.

There have been several instances of people rumoring that the two stars had broken up, but in an episode of the BFFs podcast she revealed that they have decided to fully take their relationship off the internet, and declined to either confirm or deny whether they were still together.

Advertisement

Now, in an interview with E!, Dixie has elaborated more on the couple’s decision to keep their relationship private, and appeared to confirm that they are still together.

Read More: Logan Paul reveals how much Floyd Mayweather owes him from fight

She explained that the decision to keep their love life out of the public eye is “so much healthier for both of our mental health,” and went on to add: “Our relationship is better. It’s just so much more fun when you’re not worrying, ‘Oh my god, wait. You need to like my picture right now’ or because people are saying that we hate each other because we didn’t do this or whatever.”

Advertisement

Speaking on strangers commenting on their relationship, Dixie explained: “It was just random people who were saying those things. The people who truly love us are totally fine with our decision and whatever little sneak peeks of our lives they get. They are so sweet about it so it’s nice being able to have a balance.”

While Dixie sees success with her debut album, Noah has also been at the center of the spotlight, after fans were impressed with his performance at this year’s charity Soccer Aid game.