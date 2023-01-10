All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed

Love Island is back and ready to commence, with ten new contestants lined up to find love, and for the chance to win £50,000. Here’s everyone coming into the Villa in 2023.

The premise of the ever-controversial Love Island is simple, find a partner or be eliminated from the villa, thus losing the chance to win their share of £50,000. It’s filled with twists, turns, betrayal, and some adorable couples, as well as some hilarious content.

So, with the winter version of Love Island rapidly approaching, the first ten contestants have been revealed. We’ve put together all the Islanders coming to Love Island in 2023 as well as when the show starts.

Article continues after ad

All Islanders coming to Love Island (2023)

ITV Ten new contestants will be looking for love in the Villa in 2023.

Currently, there are ten announced Islanders coming to the Winter Love Island, although more are likely to come in throughout the show so be sure to check back soon for more updates.

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins is a 27-year-old actress and ring girl, previously having been a ring girl for the likes of KSI and acted in films like James Bond, as well as being a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga is both a 22-year-old biomedical science student and a Boohoo model. She stated she has Vitiligo, a skin pigmentation, and doesn’t care about covering it up all the time, stating “I think it’s a vibe”.

Article continues after ad

Ron Hall

Ron Hall is the show’s first partially sighted contestant after being blinded in one eye as a result of a football injury when he was eight years old. The now 25-year-old is a financial advisor looking for love in the villa.

Kai Fagan

Kai Fagan is a 24-year-old Science and PE teacher located in Manchester UK. He also plays semi-professional rugby after competing in rugby 7s for Jamaica while living there for most of his life.

Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins is a 25-year-old from Luton, UK. She works as a makeup artist and describes her time working with and on multiple celebrities during her career.

Article continues after ad

ITV Each contestant will be looking for love, and their chance to win £50,000.

Anna-May Robey

Anna-May Robey is currently the youngest contestant in the villa during Love Island 2023, at only 20 years old. She works as a Payroll assistant and tells the tale of a man falling asleep during a first date in her interview.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Will Young

Will Young is a 23-year-old man from Buckinghamshire who works full-time as a farmer on his family’s land. He speaks of meditating, finding love, and stepping away from the busy life of the farm as he heads into Love Island 2023.

Tanyel Revan

Tanyel Revan is a Hair Stylist from North London. She’s 26 years old, making her one of the oldest women in Love Island 2023. She explores her love for men who can dance, stating she’ll fall “in love with him straight away.”

Article continues after ad

Shaq Muhammed

Shaq Muhammad is another contestant from London and works as a Security Officer in an Airport. He’s 24 years old and claims to be a very emotional person who’s taken to the Villa to find love.

Haris Namani

As the youngest male contestant in the Villa as of the beginning of Love Island, Haris Namani is a 20-year-old TV salesman who claims he’s never been in love. He’s come to the villa to learn what that is and find the right girl for him.

ITV The winter Love Island is set in South Africa and boasts a new eco-friendly environment.

The Winter version of Love Island UK will start on Monday, January 16, 2023, and will be located in South Africa.

Article continues after ad

The show will air every day, except for Saturdays, and will last for 8 weeks, meaning we can predict that the show will end around the end of February to the beginning of March.