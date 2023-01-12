When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time

Love Island UK is back with a winter series in South Africa in 2023. If you’re wondering when episode one comes out or looking for its release time, you’ve come to the right place.

The popular ITV show is coming back with a bang this winter, with a new host Maya Jama and a whole new cast of hot single contestants.

In an eight-week-long process, they are in with a chance of not just meeting the love of their life or somebody that’s their type on paper, but a 50,000 prize is also on the line for the winning couple.

So, let’s take a look at when the winter Love Island season starts, and when episode one is set to air.

When does winter Love Island 2023 start?

Love Island UK returns with a winter season, starting on January 16, 2023.

You can watch the episodes on ITVX in the United Kingdom, and for those based outside the UK (Europe, United States, and others) there are other ways to watch along. Check out our guide here.

Love Island winter 2023: Episode 1 release times

Love Island winter kicks off with episode one on January 16, starting at 9 pm (GMT).

For those in other locations, here are a few release times so you don’t miss it!

When do Love Island winter episodes air?

1 pm PT

4 pm EST

3 pm CT

8 am AET

10 pm CET

What days is Love Island on?

Episodes of Love Island winter season will air every day of the week except Saturday, which is used to give the cast a break and cleaning for the villa.

For more Love Island news and updates, check out our news page or get to know all of this year’s Love Island winter UK cast here. That’s not all, though – remember there will always be some bombshell additions.