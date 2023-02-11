Love Island 2023 Casa Amor confirmed: New villa first look

Casa Amor is making a return for winter Love Island 2023, with the much-anticipated twist confirmed at the end of episode 26 to the delight of excited fans.

Love Island UK premiered its second winter series on January 16, and since then, viewers have been tuning in nightly to see what the contestants are getting up to in the villa, featuring plenty of drama and romance.

Each year since 2017, about midway through the season, there is a huge twist in the form of Casa Amor. This sees couples split up, with half of the contestants being sent to a separate villa, where they will be introduced to new people. Meanwhile, back in the original villa, even more new cast members are brought in to meet the remaining islanders.

After a few days there is a recoupling ceremony, where contestants will decide whether to couple up with a new islander, or stay loyal to their original partner.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the twist this series, and it was finally announced at the end of episode 26, shortly after Ellie and Jordan were eliminated following a public vote.

The show teased that on Sunday night, “It’s time for Casa Amor,” with a series of clips of the stunning new villa.

The teaser revealed a new bedroom, pool area, kitchen, fire pit, and more, with fans already excited to see what the cast will get up to in the new space.

Casa Amor has caused plenty of drama and shocking moments for both fans and cast members throughout the seasons, and viewers have already been sharing their excitement on social media, excited to see how this batch of contestants will deal with the twist.

People have also been speculating about who Casa Amor might break up, and are hoping for some iconic moments like in previous seasons.

Casa Amor is set to begin in Sunday night’s episode (February 12) at 9pm GMT on ITV2.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

