Who has left Love Island 2023? All eliminated contestants

Several contestants have already left the villa in Love Island 2023. Here are all the cast members that have been eliminated so far in the series.

Series 9 of hit ITV reality show Love Island UK kicked off on January 16, and there has already been plenty of romance and drama keeping fans glued to their screens every night.

While new bombshells are joining the villa regularly, contestants are at constant risk of being eliminated, be that as a result of a public vote, or a recoupling that doesn’t quite go their way.

Here are all the contestants that have been eliminated so far from the villa in winter Love Island 2023.

Who left Love Island 2023?

David Salako

Bombshell David became the first contestant to leave the villa in 2023 after a recoupling in episode 5. While David was interested in Tanya, she chose to couple up with Shaq. After Tanyel chose to couple up with Lana’s first choice, Ron, Lana had to make a decision between the two remaining boys: Will and David.

Lana ultimately chose to couple up with Will, meaning David was left without a partner, leading him to become the first contestant to exit the villa in the series.

ITV / Instagram: loveisland

Anna-May Robey & Haris Namani

Anna-May and Haris were both part of the original cast to enter the villa. However, a public vote ultimately led to them being eliminated.

Viewers were asked to vote for the boy and the girl they most wanted to keep in the villa, with those who received the lowest amount of votes in danger of being eliminated. The bottom three girls were Tanya, Anna-May, and Tanyel, and the bottom three boys were Kai, Haris, and Tom.

It was new bombshells Jessie and Aaron who had to make the final decision about which boy and which girl were sent home, and at the start of episode 10, the pair eventually decided that Anna-May and Haris would be leaving the villa.

