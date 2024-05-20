Love Island star says the dating show has ‘ruined’ her love life

Olivia Hawkins from winter Love Island UK 2023 has revealed that dating is a lot harder ever since she found fame on the hit reality TV show.

While she was popular during her stint on the second winter series of Love Island, Olivia Hawkins was dumped along with Maxwell Samuda two weeks before the finale following a public vote.

Despite the assumption that dating would be easier after appearing on one of the biggest reality TV shows, she explained that it has actually impeded her chances of meeting her ideal partner.

While speaking to the Daily Star, the 28-year-old revealed, “I am dating but I’m not in a rush to settle down. Love Island has definitely hindered things I’d say, it’s so much harder now.”

Article continues after ad

She continued, “You don’t know people’s intentions, it’s a lot harder. I think people assume we’re probably more intimidating or something now. The only way people approach me mainly is on Instagram, but they don’t even message, it’s just a like of a story or something!”

Article continues after ad

ITV / Instagram: loveisland Olivia Hawkins appeared on Love Island in 2023

After leaving the villa with Maxwell, the couple split just weeks after the show ended. Her ex spoke about their breakup on the Murad Merali Podcast, where he said, “When you’re in the villa and even just after the villa but you’re still in South Africa together, it’s a very different environment.”

Article continues after ad

“It’s kind of easy to have a great time when you’re on holiday. But once you come back home, there are all these other things going on that then take your attention and take your focus.”

He added, “Some people could expect me to be bitter, and [Olivia] to be bitter and come out and say some stuff, but honestly… I hold her in very high regard.”

Although her relationship with Maxwell didn’t pan out, Olivia hasn’t given up on love, as she recently revealed she’s willing to head back into the villa next year for the All Stars season.

Article continues after ad