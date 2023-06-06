Love Island couples 2023: Who is in a couple & who is single now?

Love Island couples will be changing on a regular basis as contestants enter and exit the villa, and the cast continue to get to know each other – so, who is in a couple right now, and who is still single?

Ever since host Maya Jama returned to the show on June 5, introducing a whole new cast of singles, they have all been trying to couple up with the person who has most caught their attention.

As the episodes go by, you can expect to see a lot of twists and turns. People cracking on, heads turning, and bombshells being dropped are all part of the experience.

If you’re looking to catch up or want a refresher, let’s run through the current couples and singles on the show right now.

(Note: We will be updating our lists every time a recoupling happens)

Fans can watch episodes of the show at 9 pm (GMT) every day of the week on ITVX, except for Saturdays. If you would like to watch along, here’s a ‘how to watch’ guide for the UK and US.

Contents:

Love Island couples 2023 – current couples in the villa

The five new couples of Love Island UK 2023 are, in no particular order:

Jess Harding and George Fensom

Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor

Catherine Agbaje and André Furtardo

Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

ITV Love Island couples will rotate throughout the season.

Who is single in Love Island 2023?

This season’s first bombshell, Zachariah Noble, is the only single contestant in the Love Island villa. However, this will change very soon as he will later get to steal one girl, leaving one of the boys vulnerable.

ITV Here, we’re going to explain how couples and recoupling works in Love Island.

How recoupling works in Love Island

Love Island couples are made up of two contestants, and usually, if you are in a couple, you are safe from elimination (however, sometimes public votes can lead to the elimination of those who are coupled up.) The first recoupling sees contestants step forward for the islanders that most catch their eye.

In the subsequent recouplings, Love Island 2023 contestants are called to the fire pit to choose another person to be their match. Sometimes the boys will get to choose, and other times the girls will get to choose.

Those who are in a couple can share the same bed and are often more closed off to advances… until the next bombshell comes in to turn their head.

How to vote in Love Island 2023

If you would like to vote for your favorite couple or for your favorite islanders, you’ll need to download the Love Island app.

However, voting is generally open for a very short period of time, so keep an eye out while watching to see when you can vote.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

