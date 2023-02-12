Winter Love Island 2023 Casa Amor cast officially revealed

The cast of Casa Amor for winter Love Island 2023 has been revealed, with six new boys and six new girls being introduced to the show as part of the series’ most anticipated twist.

Love Island UK has been entertaining viewers across the world each night in its 2023 series, with fans staying up to date on all the latest drama from the villa.

In February 10’s episode, the highly anticipated Casa Amor twist was finally announced for this season, with half of the current contestants set to be brought to a separate villa where they will meet a set of new bombshells, and another set of new contestants to be brought to the original villa to meet the remaining islanders.

Now, the cast for the new season has been revealed through the Love Island social media accounts, and fans are already speculating about whose heads may be turned by the new bombshells.

The girls will be introduced to Martin, Ryan, Frankie, Maxwell, Bayley, and Kain, whereas the boys will be introduced to Sanam, Cynthia, Lydia, Lynda, Sammy, and Layla.

The Casa Amor twist is set to begin on February 12, and many fans have been waiting since the beginning of the series to see how the immensely popular twist will shake things up.

The twist was first introduced in the third season of Love Island UK, and since then it has gone on to create some of the most iconic moments from the series, with viral clips that continue to circulate on social media even now.

Casa Amor has the ability to make or break Love Island couples, and while some are just hoping their favorites stay together, others are hoping that the twist brings as much chaos as possible.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

