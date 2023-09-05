Love Island: All Stars-Everything we know

Love Island: All Stars is actually coming? Here are all of the details about the upcoming series, including if it’s replacing Winter UK.

Even though Love Island UK and Love Island USA do keep us pretty busy with content, the fanbase is always looking for new ways to see the islanders and all of their drama on their screens. And production has been listening.

Not only are there several other international spinoffs of the dating show, including Love Island Australia, but Peacock recently announced that Love Island Games is officially greenlit and will be a competition series that spotlights islanders across the many shows. But, the franchise is not stopping there.

Is there a Love Island: All Stars series?

On September 5, Deadline officially reported that a Love Island: All-Star series is in the works by ITV.

“The All Stars version will replace the winter edition and a regular summer edition will continue several months after All Stars ends,” the outlet reported.

The comeback series is specifically for islanders who originally came from the UK series and are taking another chance at finding love.

Deadline also shared that the show does not start until next year, so there’s a good chance that some Love Island UK Season 10 stars will make an appearance.

The cast for the premiere season has not been announced as of yet. The host for the show has also not been shared.

Maya Jama is the current host of the UK series and was recently confirmed to do Love Island Games. Another name that comes to mind is actress Sarah Hyland, who is the host of Love Island USA. But, who knows? Maybe this will be the perfect segway for a brand-new host to take charge.

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.