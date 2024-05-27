Love Island 2024 cast: Meet the islanders of Season 11

Love Island UK Season 11 is kicking off next week with a fresh batch of contestants looking to find love and win the £50,000 prize money. So, here’s the official cast list for Love Island 2024.

ITV’s popular reality dating show Love Island is finally returning to our screens on June 3 for its 11th series, with new single islanders looking to start their summer escapade in the stunning Mallorca villa.

Fans have already enjoyed a serving of the show this year, with an All-Stars edition airing back in January. The special season brought former islanders back for another chance at finding love, and saw Molly and Tom being crowned the winners.

However, it’s now time for us to meet a fresh group of islanders looking to find love and win the £50,000 prize money. So, let’s take a look at the Love Island Season 11 cast list.

Love Island Season 11 cast list

Here are the 12 islanders that have been revealed and the details we have about them. We will be updating the list as more contestants enter the villa.

Samantha Kenny

The first islander announced is Samantha Kenny, a 26-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool.

As to why she’s entering the villa, Samantha said: “I’m ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area. I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me.”

Munveer Jabbal

The next contestant revealed is Munveer Jabbal, a 30-year-old recruitment manager from Surbiton, Surrey.

When asked why he’s still single, Munveer replied: “I haven’t found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible. You don’t know who’s single… but now you’re putting me in a place where everyone’s single so there’s no issues around that.”

Nicole Samuel

The third contestant announced for the 2024 summer series is Nicole Samuel, a 24-year-old accounts manager from Aberdare, Wales.

As to what she will bring to the villa, Nicole said: “My personality is big and I’m pretty out there, I reckon I’ll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the villa.”

Nicole also revealed that she used to be a professional street dancer, and became a world champion dancer in 2011.

Ronnie Vint

Next islander announced is Ronnie Vint, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player from South East London.

Ronnie has been in two serious relationships in the past, but has enjoyed being single recently. On what he looks for in a partner, the footballer said: “I want someone that’s family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too.”

Patsy Field

29-year-old office administrator Patsy Field from Orpington is the fifth islander announced.

As to why she’s taking part, Patsy said: “I’m finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me. I think now is the right time as I’ve got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later.”

Ciaran Davies

The sixth contestant confirmed to enter the villa on day one is Ciaran Davies, a 21-year-old surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales.

When asked to pick three important things he looks for in a partner, Ciaran said: “Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I’m a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship.”

Mimii Ngulube

The seventh islander revealed is Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth.

On why she is entering the Mallorca villa, Mimii said: “The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!”

Her family would describe her as “loving, supportive, considerate, empathetic, loyal, and [she has] got a big heart!”

Sam Taylor

Sam Taylor is the next contestant revealed to enter the villa next week. He is a 23-year-old hair stylist from Chesterfield.

Sam wants to find a real connection with someone on the show. He revealed what he thinks makes him a catch: “My personality and chat, I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help me out when trying to find a connection.”

Jess White

The ninth contestant announced is Jess White, a 25-year-old retail manager from Stockport.

On why she is taking part, Jess said: “All my friends are in relationships, settled down with babies and I’m going to end up that aunt that rocks up at family parties and they say ‘she’s still not met someone, she’s still going to Ibiza having a midlife crisis.’ I just want to meet somebody and to be able to do all of that stuff too.”

Ayo Odukoya

Next islander revealed is Ayo Odukoya, a 25-year-old model from Canning Town.

As to what he will bring to the villa, Ayo said: “I think I’d bring excitement and joy. I think people would have someone to come to and talk to and feel comfortable being around or to have a laugh with. I think I’m somebody everyone would take to.”

Harriet Blackmore

24-year-old Harriet Blackmore is the 11th contestant unveiled. She is a dancer and a personal shopper from Brighton.

When asked what she wants her fellow islanders to know about her, Harriet said: “I’ll bring the entertainment for everyone in the villa, whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama.”

Harriet also revealed that her claim to fame is being best friends with YouTuber Saffron Baker, and doing personal shopping for the rapper ArrDee.

Sean Stone

The 12th and contestant confirmed to enter the villa on day one is Sean Stone, a 24-year-old salesman from Hertford.

Sean described him as “5’11, tall, dark and handsome. Not quite 6 foot. Great smile, great teeth, great arms and abs – the full package.” He is joining Love Island in a bid to find “The One,” believing now is the right time for him to get serious.