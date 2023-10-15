KSI says he’ll appeal “outrageous” Tommy Fury fight result

YouTube star KSI claims he’ll appeal his loss to Tommy Fury after being beaten by a majority decision.

After months of anticipation, KSI finally stepped into the ring and touched gloves with Tommy Fury on October 14.

Since Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first loss earlier this year, the British YouTube star has been itching to go blow-for-blow with Fury to prove he’s the better boxer.

The time finally came for the YouTuber on the action-packed Prime Card on October 14. However, after six grueling rounds, the decision came down to the judges, who ultimately gave the win to Fury by majority decision.

KSI wants to appeal Tommy Fury loss

Clearly frustrated and struggling to get his words out, KSI explained after the fight that he felt he won the first three rounds, and adding in Fury’s point deduction in the third, he believes he should’ve won the fight.

“How do I lose a six-rounder? Unreal. He’s the man that’s meant to be the pro boxer and he won a majority, it’s outrageous.

“Bro the amount of times he hit me in the back of the head!” KSI hit out. “So many times. And the referee only gave one point, and he kept doing it over and over.”

The YouTube star even claimed that Fury was purposely trying to hit him in the back of the head. “I’m sorry it’s outrageous. We’re going to appeal. I want to appeal.”

He added: “I’m sorry, that is outrageous. We need to see that again. I felt like I won that, I felt like I won that.”

While there’s no telling how long the appeal process may take, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the fight decision to be overturned.