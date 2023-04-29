Chase DeMoor suspended for two years and fined $100k after Misfits Boxing DQ

Chase DeMoor has been suspended from boxing for two years and fined $100k after being disqualified for continuously punching a downed opponent.

Nobody could’ve expected where influencer boxing is today, with events popping up left, right, and center. Notably, KSI’s Misfits Boxing has been a leader in the space — signing a five-year deal with DAZN Boxing earlier this year.

The latest event, Series 006, on April 21, saw YouTuber JMX go toe-to-toe with NFL star Le’Veon Bell as the headline fight. Although, the slew of undercard bouts were just as exciting.

Among them, we saw Chase DeMoor go blow for blow with Stevie Knight, which ended in an outright brawl between the two camps. While the fight didn’t last long, with DeMoor KO’ing his opponent in the first round, he didn’t stop his punches and continued to strike Knight even after he was down on the canvas.

DeMoor was officially disqualified from the event, and now he’s been hit with a boxing ban and fine as a punishment.

Chase DeMoor receives two-year ban and $100k fine

According to Chase in an April 29 tweet, the American football pro has been suspended from boxing for two years, along with receiving a $100k fine.

“I got 24 Month (2-year) suspension and a 100k fine as my punishment for the DQ,” he wrote. “Thanks, everyone for your support.”

He added: “I’ll be taking my talents to golf now.”

An emotional video was posted alongside the tweet highlighting DeMoor’s journey as a boxer and the build-up to his fight.

As it stands, it seems as if influencer boxing is here to stick around for a while — meaning it’s not completely out of the question to assume we’ll see Chase touch gloves again after his suspension is up.