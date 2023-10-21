Dillon Danis appeals decision of controversial Logan Paul bout

Dillon Danis has made an official appeal to the PBA after losing to Logan Paul via disqualification on the Prime Card.

After months of anticipation, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally put on their gloves and went blow-for-blow in the ring on October 14.

It’s fair to say the fight ended in chaos, where after going six rounds Danis attempted to take Logan Paul in a headlock while in a clinch and drag him to the canvas in the final seconds of the round.

From then, an outright brawl occurred in the ring, as security from both camps rushed to help their fighter. Ultimately, it would then be ‘The Maverick’ Logan Paul who would take the win as his opponent was disqualified.

Now, after insisting that he’s claimed a victory of his own, Danis has sent an official appeal to the PBA, the governing body that oversaw the fight.

Dillon Danis formally appeals Logan Paul decision

“Formal appeal made by @dillondanis,” the PBA wrote in a tweet.

Similarly, KSI has also made a formal appeal to overturn his loss to Tommy Fury on October 20. “JJ has instructed a King’s Counsel who advised the PBA yesterday that he would be appealing the result of the fight,” his manager Mams Taylor wrote on Twitter/X.

“For obvious reasons, we will not get into the specifics of the appeal publicly and allow the process to play out in accordance with PBA rules.”

Not only that, but several other Prime Card fighters have made appeals. According to the PBA, Chase DeMoor is appealing his loss to Tempo Arts, who took home the Misfits Heavyweight title.

Furthermore, Alex Wassabi is appealing his draw with Nichlmao in a tag-team match, while Alexia Grace appeals her loss to Astrid Wett by unanimous decision.