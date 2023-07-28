KSI & Logan Paul confirmed to fight in “Prime card” double main event

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul have been confirmed to fight in a double main event influencer-boxing extravaganza after Misfits Boxing teased the card at its Series 008 event.

On July 22, influencers gathered together to duke it out on the Misfts x DAZN Series 008 boxing event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Just before the final fight of the night, Misfits president Mams Taylor appeared on stage to tease the next installment in the Misfits x DAZN influencer-boxing showdown – and fans were convinced that it was teasing fights including YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Article continues after ad

Now, it appears that those rumors have been confirmed, as KSI himself has just revealed that the next PRIME Card will feature both himself and Logan Paul.

Misfits Boxing x DAZN This image appeared on the big screen during Misfits x DAZN Series 008, and fans were convinced it heralded a card with KSI, Logan Paul, Tommy Fury, and Dillon Danis thanks to clues in the picture.

KSI confirms he & Logan Paul will feature on PRIME boxing card

Only July 28, KSI took to Twitter/X to announce that both he and Logan will be taking separate fights on the next Misfits x DAZN event, which he dubbed the “PRIME” card.

“The PRIME card is here!” KSI wrote. “We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV. Opponents will be announced soon.”

Article continues after ad

Judging by the teaser that was shown at Series 008, fans think that Logan Paul may face off with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, who has had a feud with both the Paul brothers and KSI for years, now.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans also speculate that KSI will take on Tommy Fury, who he’s been itching to fight for months now as the British boxer has seemingly dodged signing an official contract with him.

However, the YouTubers’ opponents are as-yet unknown – but we do know when the bout will go down, with KSI claiming the PRIME card will take place on October 14 at the O2 in Manchester, London.

Article continues after ad

This bout is a pretty big deal for both KSI and Logan Paul, who have put their infamous rivalry to bed to become business partners with their PRIME Hydration drink line. The two haven’t appeared in a boxing ring together since their rematch in 2019, marking another historic moment for the pair.