Astrid Wett hospitalized after being slammed through table by boxing opponent

OnlyFans star Astrid Wett was seen being carried by paramedics on a stretcher after being slammed through a table by Alexia Grace before their boxing match.

After taking down AJ Bunker on Misfits Series 005 in March, Astrid Wett has been itching to get back in the ring. However, the self-proclaimed ‘female champion’ has had no luck, becoming frustrated with KSI’s boxing promotion claiming that they’ve shown her “no support” in arranging another bout.

Since then, the OnlyFans star has taken matters into her own hands, kicking off Wett Promotions to arrange her own fights. After things heated up between her and Alexia Grace in May, when the two got into a scuffle at the KSI vs Joe Fournier press conference, Alexia was first on the hit list.

The two were expected to go blow for blow on July 29, with the event being streamed live on YouTube. However, before the two even stepped in the ring, it ended in complete disaster, resulting in Astrid being carried out of the venue by paramedics on a stretcher.

Astrid Wett carried out on stretcher after getting slammed through table

Before the two OnlyFans stars even put the gloves on and stepped in the ring, Astrid slapped Alexia across the face while staring down at each other, where her opponent responded by slamming her straight through a table next to them.

It was clear that Astrid was injured, where the broadcast was then quickly cut to an intermission screen. Moments later, the camera briefly cut back, showing Astrid being treated by two paramedics before the stream ultimately ended.

Shortly after, Astrid’s management shared on Twitter a photo of the OnlyFans star lying in the back of an ambulance on a stretcher. “Astrid is in stable condition. Please respect her and her teams privacy at this time,” the tweet read.

In another tweet, her management put concerns to rest, assuring fans that Astrid is okay and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Thank you everyone for your concern. Astrid is going to be fine – she’s expected to make a full recovery. We appreciate your support so much.”

There have since been no more updates on Astrid’s condition, although we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto as the story progresses.