Tommy Fury sent brutal callout by ex-world heavyweight champion’s brother

Tommy Fury has been called out by the brother of former world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, Muhsin Cason.

Fury, who is the younger brother of current WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is on the lookout for his next opponent after high profile wins over both Jake Paul and KSI in his last two bouts.

And internet personality, Cason, has thrown his hat into the ring and believes the fact both fighters have brothers who have been world heavyweight champions, as well as exposure from influencer boxing, would make for a perfect mix.

“I think it would be good for television, it would be good for social and it would be good for boxing,” Cason said.

Article continues after ad

“Both of our brothers are [heavyweight] world champions. We are both, per se, trying to get to a world championship. I think it would be a legacy fight.

“You are going to get paid more for being a personality than being a professional boxer. So what I did was – I said I am going to be both.

Article continues after ad

“I am going to have the skills [of a professional boxer], but I am going to have the personality to be on the platforms like Jake Paul’s cards and be on influencer cards as well because I know where the money is.”

Article continues after ad

Cason, who boasts a record of 11-0, is next in the ring later this month when he fights on the undercard of Andrew Tabiti’s fight with Junior Wright in Philadelphia on April 27.

Should he emerge victorious, he is targeting a fight with Fury and he has poured scorn on the younger Fury’s boxing ability, despite him boasting a perfect 10-0 record of his own.

“I just think he has a lot of money, he talks this talk like he is a real boxer, but he has only faced [limited competition],” Cason added.

“He has never faced a real boxer like that, and I think if he got in there with me, Viddal Riley, someone like that he’d get [hurt], and I definitely think he has used his brother’s [Tyson Fury] platform and likability in order to get [his big fights].

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“To call yourself a real boxer, and the next world champion – and to never fight an actual prospect. You have yet to even challenge yourself against a real fighter.”

Rahman famously won the heavyweight world titles in 2001 with a shock knockout win over Lennox Lewis, before he lost the belts in a rematch with the British great.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is currently undefeated and will fight WBA, IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk next month for the right to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Should Cason and Tommy Fury, there will be family legacy on stake as well as the unbeaten record of both fighters.