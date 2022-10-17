All influencer boxing matches in 2022

EntertainmentEntertainment

KSI and Jake paul boxing

With influencers like Jake Paul, KSI and more taking to the ring, influencer boxing is more popular than ever. Here are all the matches and boxing events you can look forward to in 2022, as well as those already completed.

Influencer boxing matches have gained a significant increase in popularity over the last few years. YouTubers and streamers like Jake and Logan Paul, KSI, Deji, and plenty of other influencers have taken to the ring to prove their skills and thousands have flocked to watch.

With more influencers scheduling bouts than ever, we’ve put together all the events and matches coming up so you know when to tune in and who’s won their most recent fight.

Upcoming influencer boxing matches in 2022

Floyd vs Deji fight posterTwitter / Global Titans
One of the most anticipated fights coming up is the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji match.

Below are the upcoming influencer boxing matches along with the date and events in which they will take place. Once they are fought the match will be moved to completed and the winner will be added.

FightersEventDate
Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorillaGuido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane28 October 2022
Chris Avila vs. Doctor MikeJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva29 October 2022
Jake Paul vs. Anderson SilvaJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva29 October 2022
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. DejiFloyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji13 November 2022
King Kenny vs. DK MoneyHasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort19 November 2022
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK YooManny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo10 December 2022
LilTrickshot vs. SpudMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
BoyBoy vs. MythMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
Disguised Toast vs. PointCrowMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
Abroad In Japan vs. PapaplatteMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
Sardoche vs. TophMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
Nathan Stanz vs. BoxBoxMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022
Lawrence Trent vs. Aman HambletonMogul Chessboxing11 December 2022

Completed influencer boxing matches in 2022

KSI vs Swarmz and PinedaBeyond the Bell
KSI completed two fights in one night and won both in August, 2022.

A multitude of influencer boxing matches have taken place in 2022 with this year seeing a sharp increase in popularity. Below are all the completed influencer boxing matches in 2022 along with who won.

FightersEventDateWinner
Salt Papi vs. Halal HamDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Salt Papi
Stromedy vs. Austin SprinzDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Stromedy
Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony TaylorDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Jay Cucciniello
Ryan Taylor vs. DK MoneyDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022DK Money
Armz Korleone vs. MinikonDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Armz Korleone
Kristen Hanby vs. VitalyDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Draw
King Kenny vs. FaZe TemperrrDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022FaZe Temperrr
Deji vs. Alex WassabiDeji vs. Alex Wassabi5 March 2022Alex Wassabi
Matt Watson vs. DadCreator Clash14 May 2022Dad
Ryan Magee vs. Alex ErnstCreator Clash14 May 2022Alex Ernst
DJ Welch vs. Erik HoffstadCreator Clash14 May 2022DJ Welch
I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOutCreator Clash14 May 2022I Did a Thing
Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinxCreator Clash14 May 2022JustaMinx
Hundar vs. StarkillaCreator Clash14 May 2022Hundar
Michael Reeves vs. Graham StephanCreator Clash14 May 2022Michael Reeves
Harley Morenstein vs. Arin HansonCreator Clash14 May 2022Harley Morenstein
iDubbbz vs Doctor MikeCreator Clash14 May 2022Doctor Mike
Tempo Arts vs. SmitheyEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Tempo Arts
Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other GuyEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Dave the Other Guy
Pully Arif vs. Tommy FlexEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Pully Arif
Luke Bennett vs. Dean LmEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Dean Lm
Ginty vs. KayRhysEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Ginty
Chef Dave vs. Aaron HuntEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Aaron Hunt
Elle Brooke vs. AJ BunkeEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Elle Brooke
Ed Matthews vs. Simple SimonEd Matthews vs. Simple Simon16 July 2022Ed Matthews
Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony TaylorWicked N’ Bad31 July 2022Draw
Money Kicks vs. Traycho GeorgievOleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II20 August 2022Traycho Georgiev
KSI vs. SwarmzKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022KSI
Deen the Great vs. Evil HeroKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Deen the Great
Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsnKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Sam Hyde
Salt Papi vs. Andy WarskiKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Salt Papi
King Kenny vs. FaZe SenseiKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022King Kenny
Deji vs. FouseyKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Deji
FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim AlbaherKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022Slim Albaher
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz PinedaKSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda27 August 2022KSI
Landon McBroom vs. Adam SalehAustin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib10 September 2022Draw
Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGibAustin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib10 September 2022AnEsonGib
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru AsakuraFloyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura25 September 2022Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Halal Ham vs. DTGJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Halal Ham
Astrid Wett vs. Keeley ColbranJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Astrid Wett
JMX vs. GintyJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022JMX
Slim Albaher vs. Ryan TaylorJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Slim Albaher
Jay Swingler vs. CherdleysJay Swingler vs Cherdleys15 October 2022Jay Swingler

Those are all the currently announced influencer boxing matches for 2022. When more are announced or matches are fought we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for the results and other upcoming matches.

