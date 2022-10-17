All influencer boxing matches in 2022

With influencers like Jake Paul, KSI and more taking to the ring, influencer boxing is more popular than ever. Here are all the matches and boxing events you can look forward to in 2022, as well as those already completed.
Influencer boxing matches have gained a significant increase in popularity over the last few years. YouTubers and streamers like Jake and Logan Paul, KSI, Deji, and plenty of other influencers have taken to the ring to prove their skills and thousands have flocked to watch.
With more influencers scheduling bouts than ever, we’ve put together all the events and matches coming up so you know when to tune in and who’s won their most recent fight.
Upcoming influencer boxing matches in 2022
Below are the upcoming influencer boxing matches along with the date and events in which they will take place. Once they are fought the match will be moved to completed and the winner will be added.
|Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorilla
|28 October 2022
|Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
|29 October 2022
|29 October 2022
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji
|13 November 2022
|King Kenny vs. DK Money
|19 November 2022
|Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
|10 December 2022
|LilTrickshot vs. Spud
|11 December 2022
|BoyBoy vs. Myth
|11 December 2022
|Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow
|11 December 2022
|Abroad In Japan vs. Papaplatte
|11 December 2022
|Sardoche vs. Toph
|11 December 2022
|Nathan Stanz vs. BoxBox
|11 December 2022
|Lawrence Trent vs. Aman Hambleton
|11 December 2022
Completed influencer boxing matches in 2022
A multitude of influencer boxing matches have taken place in 2022 with this year seeing a sharp increase in popularity. Below are all the completed influencer boxing matches in 2022 along with who won.
|Salt Papi vs. Halal Ham
|5 March 2022
|Salt Papi
|Stromedy vs. Austin Sprinz
|5 March 2022
|Stromedy
|Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony Taylor
|5 March 2022
|Jay Cucciniello
|Ryan Taylor vs. DK Money
|5 March 2022
|DK Money
|Armz Korleone vs. Minikon
|5 March 2022
|Armz Korleone
|Kristen Hanby vs. Vitaly
|5 March 2022
|Draw
|King Kenny vs. FaZe Temperrr
|5 March 2022
|FaZe Temperrr
|Deji vs. Alex Wassabi
|5 March 2022
|Alex Wassabi
|Matt Watson vs. Dad
|14 May 2022
|Dad
|Ryan Magee vs. Alex Ernst
|14 May 2022
|Alex Ernst
|DJ Welch vs. Erik Hoffstad
|14 May 2022
|DJ Welch
|I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut
|14 May 2022
|I Did a Thing
|Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinx
|14 May 2022
|JustaMinx
|Hundar vs. Starkilla
|14 May 2022
|Hundar
|Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan
|14 May 2022
|Michael Reeves
|Harley Morenstein vs. Arin Hanson
|14 May 2022
|Harley Morenstein
|iDubbbz vs Doctor Mike
|14 May 2022
|Doctor Mike
|Tempo Arts vs. Smithey
|16 July 2022
|Tempo Arts
|Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other Guy
|16 July 2022
|Dave the Other Guy
|Pully Arif vs. Tommy Flex
|16 July 2022
|Pully Arif
|Luke Bennett vs. Dean Lm
|16 July 2022
|Dean Lm
|Ginty vs. KayRhys
|16 July 2022
|Ginty
|Chef Dave vs. Aaron Hunt
|16 July 2022
|Aaron Hunt
|Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunke
|16 July 2022
|Elle Brooke
|Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon
|16 July 2022
|Ed Matthews
|Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony Taylor
|31 July 2022
|Draw
|Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev
|20 August 2022
|Traycho Georgiev
|KSI vs. Swarmz
|27 August 2022
|KSI
|Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero
|27 August 2022
|Deen the Great
|Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn
|27 August 2022
|Sam Hyde
|Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski
|27 August 2022
|Salt Papi
|King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei
|27 August 2022
|King Kenny
|Deji vs. Fousey
|27 August 2022
|Deji
|FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher
|27 August 2022
|Slim Albaher
|KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda
|27 August 2022
|KSI
|Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh
|10 September 2022
|Draw
|Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib
|10 September 2022
|AnEsonGib
|Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura
|25 September 2022
|Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|Halal Ham vs. DTG
|15 October 2022
|Halal Ham
|Astrid Wett vs. Keeley Colbran
|15 October 2022
|Astrid Wett
|JMX vs. Ginty
|15 October 2022
|JMX
|Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor
|15 October 2022
|Slim Albaher
|Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys
|15 October 2022
|Jay Swingler
Those are all the currently announced influencer boxing matches for 2022. When more are announced or matches are fought we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for the results and other upcoming matches.