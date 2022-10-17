All influencer boxing matches in 2022

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

With influencers like Jake Paul, KSI and more taking to the ring, influencer boxing is more popular than ever. Here are all the matches and boxing events you can look forward to in 2022, as well as those already completed.

Influencer boxing matches have gained a significant increase in popularity over the last few years. YouTubers and streamers like Jake and Logan Paul, KSI, Deji, and plenty of other influencers have taken to the ring to prove their skills and thousands have flocked to watch.

With more influencers scheduling bouts than ever, we’ve put together all the events and matches coming up so you know when to tune in and who’s won their most recent fight.

Upcoming influencer boxing matches in 2022

Twitter / Global Titans One of the most anticipated fights coming up is the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji match.

Below are the upcoming influencer boxing matches along with the date and events in which they will take place. Once they are fought the match will be moved to completed and the winner will be added.

Fighters Event Date Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorilla Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane 28 October 2022 Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji 13 November 2022 King Kenny vs. DK Money Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort 19 November 2022 Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo 10 December 2022 LilTrickshot vs. Spud Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 BoyBoy vs. Myth Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Abroad In Japan vs. Papaplatte Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Sardoche vs. Toph Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Nathan Stanz vs. BoxBox Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Lawrence Trent vs. Aman Hambleton Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022

Completed influencer boxing matches in 2022

Beyond the Bell KSI completed two fights in one night and won both in August, 2022.

A multitude of influencer boxing matches have taken place in 2022 with this year seeing a sharp increase in popularity. Below are all the completed influencer boxing matches in 2022 along with who won.

Fighters Event Date Winner Salt Papi vs. Halal Ham Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Salt Papi Stromedy vs. Austin Sprinz Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Stromedy Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony Taylor Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Jay Cucciniello Ryan Taylor vs. DK Money Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 DK Money Armz Korleone vs. Minikon Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Armz Korleone Kristen Hanby vs. Vitaly Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Draw King Kenny vs. FaZe Temperrr Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 FaZe Temperrr Deji vs. Alex Wassabi Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Alex Wassabi Matt Watson vs. Dad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Dad Ryan Magee vs. Alex Ernst Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Alex Ernst DJ Welch vs. Erik Hoffstad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 DJ Welch I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut Creator Clash 14 May 2022 I Did a Thing Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinx Creator Clash 14 May 2022 JustaMinx Hundar vs. Starkilla Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Hundar Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Michael Reeves Harley Morenstein vs. Arin Hanson Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Harley Morenstein iDubbbz vs Doctor Mike Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Doctor Mike Tempo Arts vs. Smithey Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Tempo Arts Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other Guy Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dave the Other Guy Pully Arif vs. Tommy Flex Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Pully Arif Luke Bennett vs. Dean Lm Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dean Lm Ginty vs. KayRhys Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ginty Chef Dave vs. Aaron Hunt Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Aaron Hunt Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunke Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Elle Brooke Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ed Matthews Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony Taylor Wicked N’ Bad 31 July 2022 Draw Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II 20 August 2022 Traycho Georgiev KSI vs. Swarmz KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deen the Great Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Sam Hyde Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Salt Papi King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 King Kenny Deji vs. Fousey KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deji FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Slim Albaher KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 Draw Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 AnEsonGib Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura 25 September 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Halal Ham vs. DTG Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Halal Ham Astrid Wett vs. Keeley Colbran Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Astrid Wett JMX vs. Ginty Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 JMX Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Slim Albaher Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Jay Swingler

Those are all the currently announced influencer boxing matches for 2022. When more are announced or matches are fought we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for the results and other upcoming matches.