Dillon Danis next fight: MMA star ready to rebound from Logan Paul loss

Dillon Danis will be announcing an opponent for his next fight in the near future, as he revealed on social media on Friday.

Danis is currently an MMA free agent. He got released from Bellator after agreeing to a boxing match with Logan Paul that took place on October 14, 2024.

He also received blowback from UFC president Dana White over joining his promotion due to engaging in several pre and post-fight dust-ups.

The 30-year old announced his combat sports retirement on November 14, 2023, but is ready to lace up the gloves once more. Here’s everything you need to know about who Danis is fighting next.

Who is Dillon Danis fighting next?

Danis has not disclosed who his next opponent will be, but he recently posted on X that he is preparing for his next opponent. The Jiu Jitsu artist also did not specify whether he will get in the boxing ring or the cage in his upcoming bout. He has since taken the post down from X.

When was Dillion Danis’ last fight?

The New Jersey native last fought Logan Paul on October 14, 2023. Danis got disqualified in the sixth and final round of his debut boxing match against Paul for attempting to choke the WWE’s reigning United States Champion.

What is Dillon Danis’ boxing record?

Danis is 0-1 as a professional boxer, as his loss to Paul was the only time he fought in the sport of boxing.

Prior to that fight, Danis was preparing to take on English social media influencer KSI at Wembley Arena on the X Series 004 card, but withdrew 10 days before the January 14, 2023 match date due to ill-preparedness.

What weight class does Danis fight in?

The former Bellator superstar fought as a welterweight in the MMA ranks. In boxing, he competed against Paul at catchweight, weighing in at 195 pounds on fight night.