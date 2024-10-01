Jake Paul will still box after MMA debut despite “finishing up” worries

Jake Paul will, in fact, continue boxing after he makes his long-awaited MMA debut despite some concerns he’d be “finishing up” after his Mike Tyson fight.

Back in January 2023, Jake Paul shocked everyone by announcing that he’d signed with the PFL – Professional Fighters League. The ‘Problem Child’ had been making head way in the boxing world, so a switch to Mixed Martial Arts surprised plenty of fans and fighters alike.

However, since signing that deal, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been focused on boxing. Despite making a raft of offers to different fighters, his MMA debut has been pushed back.

The PFL have stated that he is set to make his debut in 2025, two years after penning that deal. He’ll have to navigate a fight with Mike Tyson first, which PFL CEO Peter Murray said would be Jake’s “finishing up” point with boxing.

While that was meant as a finishing up point for the year, some misinterpreted that as Jake no longer boxing. However, Murray has since cleared things up.

“Jake will continue on his boxing journey, but he is committed to making his PFL MMA debut in 2025,” he told Bloody Elbow.

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake signed a deal with the PFL but is yet to make his MMA debut.

Murray added that Jake will be fighting a “real, legitimate fighter” in his debut. He also noted that it will be a “spectacle” when it happens.

“We have a partnership with Jake and we’re looking forward to supporting him in MMA,” he continued. “We’re going to stage that mega event next year and more to come on that too, that will happen. There’s a number of opponents who continue to line up.

As noted, Jake had made offers himself, including to both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. It’s pretty unlikely either one of those is the opponent for his debut given their respective ties to the UFC.