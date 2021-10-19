Tommy Fury’s coach will make him retire if he loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury’s dad and coach John Fury has revealed that “it’s over” for his son if he doesn’t beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

After taking the victory in bouts against both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is already eyeing up his next opponent and it’s looking like he’ll be taking on the undefeated boxer, Tommy Fury.

With Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealing that a deal between the two fighters is on the horizon, it’s been reported that it may even be possible the two take on each other before the end of the year.

While Fury is the betting favorite and his corner is confident he’ll take home the win, it’s safe to say there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

In a recent interview and podcast with the True Geordie, Fury’s coach and dad John Fury revealed that “it’s over” for his son if he loses to Jake Paul.

John Fury says “it’s over” for Tommy Fury if he loses

Expectations are incredibly high for Tommy Fury heading into the upcoming bout with Jake Paul, as a lot of boxing community view it as a professional taking on a YouTuber.

As a result, the fight is being portrayed as a must-win bout for Tommy, and his dad has said exactly that on a recent podcast with the True Geordie.

Despite expressing that he’s confident his son will easily takedown Jake Paul, John Fury did reveal that his son’s boxing career is “over” if he can’t beat the online personality.

“I see Tommy splattering Jake Paul all over the ring within four or five rounds, and if he doesn’t, it’s over for him, he knows that… let me tell you, he will be called Tommy Fumbles as well”.

Topic starts at 37:14

Although this is certainly Tommy’s biggest fight when it comes to publicity, Jake Paul’s reputation as a YouTuber has raised the stakes for the undefeated boxer.

With his dad piling on the pressure alongside everyone else, can Tommy perform at his best on the night and prove he’s the better boxer?