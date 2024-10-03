Logan Paul offers Jake & KSI fight chance at strangest venue yet

Logan Paul has given KSI and Jake Paul the chance to fight at a pretty unique location, but it may take the shine of his biggest day.

Ever since YouTube boxing started, Jake Paul and KSI have appeared to be on a collision course. They both scored wins over the other’s brother at different points and both tried to fight Tommy Fury. However, on that front, they both lost and it’s the only defeat on their records.

They have, at times, teased making the super fight happen. The last big talk came via social media as they suggested doing it at Wembley. Yet, that came and went without happening. KSI moved on to the aforementioned fight with Tommy, while Jake has been going after Mike Tyson.

Even though Jake is set to ‘finish up’ for the year after his November fight with ‘Iron’ Mike, Logan Paul wants to see them tussle. And, he’s made a pretty unique fight offer.

“Why don’t you fight Jake at my wedding?” Logan said when Mr Beast asked KSI about the fight on episode 429 of ImPaulsive. “You know what I’m saying? I’ll invite you, I’ll invite Jake and just settle it bro!”

Timestamp of 14:30

“Like, bro, I’d be ok with that,” Logan added. “Bare hands?” Mr Beast chimed in. “Whatever bro, whatever. You guys can make up and start a clothing brand or something!”

KSI noted that agreeing on a weight is the long-standing stopping the fight from happening. He wants to fight at 185lbs while Jake is around 200lbs. Not being able to agree on a weight, and neither side wanting to negotiate a catchweight is a massive roadblock.

However, as noted, Jake is set to switch his focus to MMA next year. The PFL have apparently got a “credible” fighter lined up for his long-awaited debut.