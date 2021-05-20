Jake Paul shuts down Tommy Fury's fight request: "I'm not talking about this anymore" - Dexerto

YouTuber Jake Paul has made it quite clear that he’s not interested in a bout with boxer Tommy Fury, claiming that the reality star has “some ladders to climb to get onto my level.”

Ever since Jake Paul’s victory over fellow influencer Deji Olatunji in 2018, the Team 10 founder has been itching to touch gloves with top-tier fighters and celebrities.

Having defeated former NBA pro Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren, Jake has since set his sights on Floyd Mayweather — but Tommy Fury, a fellow pro boxer and reality TV star, feels he might a good matchup for the youngest Paul brother.

While he’s called out Jake once before in the past, it seems Fury is hellbent on scoring a bout with the YouTuber; he recently published a callout video on Instagram that featured his half-brother, Tyson Fury, as well as NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal in a bid to bring Paul into the ring.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Jake is interested, owing to a pointed Instagram video he uploaded in response to Tommy’s star-studded challenge.

According to Paul, Tommy just doesn’t have the star power that he’s looking for, and even claimed that his response video would be the biggest promotion that Fury would get for his upcoming bout on June 5.

“The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family,” Paul taunted. “It’s quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.”

“Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view, and maybe we can chat,” he continued. “…You guys are desperate. Tommy, you fight for $100,000. You have some ladders to climb to get onto my level. I’m not talking about this anymore. Peace out. F**k you guys.”

That’s not all; Paul even claimed that Fury’s girlfriend, Molly Mae, had slid into his DMs, although it’s dubious as to whether or not the alleged exchange between them is even real.

Thus far, it looks like a bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury isn’t in the cards as big bro Logan gears up to touch gloves with Floyd Mayweather in just a few weeks’ time.